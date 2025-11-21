The Family Man S3 Twitter reviews: Fans praise the gripping action, but say it is not as great as the previous seasons

The highly awaited third season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man is finally out on Amazon Prime Video. Fans who managed to binge-watch the show on its day of release, took to social media to share their reviews and reactions. Although the reactions suggest that most of it is positive, many have pointed out that the third season is not as strong as the previous instalments. What do you think? Let us take a look at the reviews so far. (Also read: The Family Man season 3 review: Manoj Bajpayee is sublime, Jaideep Ahlawat menacing in flawed yet fabulous show) Manoj Bajpayee plays the affable secret agent Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

What fans are saying about The Family Man

One said, “The Family Man S3 may not fully match the impact of the previous seasons, but each character still contributes meaningfully, and the reveals keep the narrative so busy. I wasn’t entirely convinced by the way it wrapped up as the finale was going… ‘so intense’, but overall, quite an engaging season.”

Better than first two seasons?

Another said, “Finished the S3 of The Family Man. Watchable, but not on par with the earlier ones. Jaideep as Rukma worked well for me, but the new character Yatish felt poorly written. The season still works mainly because of Srikant-JK duo and his family. I hope S4 will be more entertaining.”

A review read, "Finished 4 Eps of The Family Man 3: From too much information overload, to a still confused & smart Srikant Tiwari to a dull act by Jaideep Ahlawat, to a confident Nimrat Kaur, this season is plain BORING! Too late until it gets engaging & the title of the show is justified.”

“It was good, but could’ve been better. This time, Srikant Tiwari nailed his role as the wanted man but fell a little short as the family man,” said a second user.

In a press release, Amazon Prime Video outlined the season’s narrative: “In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as Srikant Tiwari is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.”

Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.