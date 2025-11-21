The Family Man season 3 review: Manoj Bajpayee is sublime, Jaideep Ahlawat menacing in flawed yet fabulous show

The Family Man S3 review Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Seema Biswas, Jugal Hansraj Creators: Raj & DK Rating: ★★★.5 The Family Man season 3 review: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharib Hashmi headline the show.

A good third season has been elusive for most web series that began in India over the last decade. Maintaining quality and identity for the third time in a row in an increasingly saturated and demanding streaming environment is a challenging ask. The Family Man had its task cut out, given that it is, arguably, the most loved Indian show currently. To its makers' credit, The Family Man season 3 does pass the test, but just barely. It checks all the boxes by being relatable, fun, thrilling, and smart. But it drops the ball in parts where it panders to the audience, lets predictability creep in, and worst of all - gives in to that annoying (and increasingly popular) trope called cliffhangers.

The premise

The Family Man season 3 sees Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) manage a shaky marriage with Suchi (Priyamani) and navigate his sassy kids (Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha). But a mishap in the North East not only puts his life in peril, but also questions his honesty. Srikant is a wanted man, on the run with his family and aide JK (Sharib Hashmi). As his own agency hunts him, Srikant knows the only way out is to stop notorious smuggler and assassin Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat), who is planning something huge with his international handler Meera (Nimrat Kaur).

The soul of The Family Man is still alive

The Family Man season 3 has a lot that still reminds you of why the show was so good. The blend of thriller and humour remains top-notch, Shrikant and JK’s banter is still gold, and the show still manages to balance the personal front with matters of national security. Allowing Shrikant and his family to grow older on screen has given the audience more opportunity to relate to what is going on in all their lives. It is that focus on Srikant, the man, and not just the agent, which makes The Family Man stand out. And that continues in season 3.

Season 3 devotes more time to the supporting cast, with even JK and Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary) getting a chance to showcase their non-Tasc lives. And, of course, like season 2, makers Raj and DK give us a well-rounded villain that is more grey than black. Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma is ruthless and menacing, but also has something of a moral compass. To some, it may feel like whitewashing someone who is essentially a terrorist, but the attempt there is to present him as a human being, even if a flawed one.

Movie Review The Family Man season 3 3.5/5 Spy drama Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) is a fugitive from the law this season, aided by his fellow agent JK (Sharib Hashmi). To clear his name and avert a war, he must stop Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat), a dangerous smuggler and assassin. Director Raj and DK Cast Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Seema Biswas, Jugal Hansraj Verdict The Family Man season 3 retains the core of what makes the show engaging - a blend of humour and thrill with some great performances. But catering to the tropes makes it slightly predictable, with a disappointing finale.

Manoj Bajpayee is in top form yet again. It seems unreal, but the actor manages to find a new beat and unlock a new level of performance every time we see him. This Shrikant is someone who feels betrayed and abandoned. Bringing that out, while retaining the character’s fun aspect is no mean feat. And Manoj manages it with such ease that you feel acting is the easiest job in the world. In Jaideep, he has the perfect foil. The actor has found his niche - relatable yet repulsive men. He brings a humanity to Rukma that many actors would have been unable to. Despite that horrible hairdo, he manages to make him look cool. And yet, he ensures that Rukma never becomes a hero, even in his finest moments. Sharib Hashmi is the other bright spot in the show. His chemistry with Manoj is otherworldly. Seema Biswas as Prime Minister Basu also deserves praise and mention for making a 2D character interesting.

But all is not well

There are shortcomings, too. You can see the formula creeping in. The jokes have started to feel tailored, the dialogue a little too polished and meme-worthy, maybe by design. One can see that even as the makers and directors attempt to balance the narrative's integrity, there is an effort to cater to social media virality, whether unintentional or subconscious. That makes some of the incidents quite predictable, including a starry cameo that would otherwise have been one of the season's highlights.

The Family Man season 3 is essentially six-and-a-half episodes of solid long-form storytelling, undone by a dud end. For almost 90% of its length, season 3 entertains, makes you laugh, and a bit anxious, too. Yes, there are minor flaws, but you overlook them due to the overall quality. And then the makers get greedy with an ending that betrays the set-up so far. I remember a time when cliffhangers used to be an aberration, not the norm. But OTT has changed that in India. Every season needs to end on one, every story needs to be interconnected, and every arc needs to be stretched. Maybe it was because of the lucrative prospect of Jaideep and Manoj facing off again properly, or just some lazy writing, The Family Man offers its viewers no closure or conclusion for the first time in 3 seasons. And that is a blemish in what was an otherwise fine season.