The Last of Us creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirm that Part II of game will cover more than one season

Airing opposite the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, The Last Of Us ended its first season with its season finale. The drama series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, has already been renewed for a second season. But the series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann recently confirmed that they will require more than one season to cover the Part II of the popular video game. (Also read: The Last of Us, Episode 6: masterpiece that stands out for countless reasons. Check them out.)

The video game's sequel, titled The Last of Us: Part II, was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2020. The original game came out in 2013. The sequel features more characters, flashbacks and has a larger, complex story than the first game. While discussing the first season finale and what direction the second season will take, the creators also shared that they are working on the follow up.

Speaking to GQ magazine, the creators assured fans that the story of the sequel will not be crammed into the second season. Neil stated, "It’s more than one season." He continued, "Some of the stuff I'm most excited for [in Part 2] are the changes we've discussed and seeing the story come to life again in this other version. And I think it's exciting because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way."

Craig, who has previously won Emmys for the drama Chernobyl, would not share if the series would need two or three seasons to tell its story. He teased, "You have noted correctly that we will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct.”

The creators also revealed that many of the first season's core characters including Joel (Pedro), Ellie (Bella), Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Maria (Rutina Wesley) will return for season two. New important characters will also be added. Laura Bailey, who plays Abby, had a cameo in the finale on Sunday night. They also shared that there was more action and infected zombies on the horizon. Nico Parker, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Melanie Lynskey and Storm Reid also starred in the first season.

