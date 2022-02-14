The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser gives stunning first look at Middle Earth's Second Age. Watch

The new Amazon series from the world of JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings universe dropped its first-ever look during the Super Bowl on Monday morning. The series, which is titled Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power, is said to be the most expensive TV or web series in history.

The visually-stunning 60-second TV spot teaser gives the viewers a glimpse of the Second Age of Middle Earth, Tolkien's fictional magical world. The teaser shows glimpses of a young Galadriel trying to climb a mountain armed with nothing but a dagger, and Halbrand stuck on a raft in a stormy sea.

As we see glimpses of the Middle Earth's Second Age, a voice-over of a little child says, "Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there. There are wonders in our world beyond our wondering." We see shots of hobbits, men, elves and dwarves, and scenes of large-scale battles.

A text on the screen proclaims, "Before the king, before the fellowship, before the ring, a new legend begins this fall." The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

According to the series synopsis, beginning in a time of relative peace, it follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. Recent reports claimed that the antagonist of the original film trilogy--Sauron--will be an integral part of the series.

The Rings of Power is based on the universe created by author JRR Tolkien in his books. Two trilogies have been made based on the books, grossing close to $6 billion together. The series is set to be the biggest in scale ever, with a reported budget of $400+ million for Season 1 alone.

Also read: Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series forges itself a name: The Rings of Power

Conceived by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, with new episodes releasing every Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail