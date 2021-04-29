The pandemic has put on hold three of my projects:Soundarya Sharma

Known for her role in the film ‘Ranchi Dairies,’ and series ‘Raktanchal’ actor Soundarya Sharma is busy wrapping her shoot in a bio-bubble at an undisclosed location in UP. “We are trying our best to complete the project because we have already completed 80-85% of the shoot and now we are in the last leg. So, we are trying our best to wrap it up too. As the show is slated for July, we don’t have time. Plus, so many efforts and investments are involved, and then, where will the daily-wagers go at such a tough time,” said the young actor, during her shooting break.

A dentist by profession and an actor by choice, Soudarya feels that chasing one’s dream is the only way to live life. “After completing my BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) and internship, I was very sure in my head that I have to take up acting though convincing my parents, who are academically inclined, was not at all easy. But then I started training and did multiple projects with Spic Macay, attended NSD workshops and got a break in Anupam Kher’s production ‘Ranchi Dairies’ before completing a year-long acting course from an institute in Los Angeles last year.”

The fitness freak said that she adheres to multiple fitness forms to keep fit, especially during the pandemic. “I love running and sticking to my regime including gym, yoga, and mixed martial arts. As the pandemic worsens in the country, I feel all of us should be more cautious and stay hydrated. I take a lot of juices high in Vitamin-C and also on sets we are very cautious. The entire unit is into steam inhalation twice a day and having kadha too.”

Currently, Soundarya is wrapping ‘Raktanchal-2’ and is a bit anxious as the work everywhere is affected due to the Covid-19 situation, “Three of my projects are on hold, including a film. Also, we had started the shooting of an OTT series but had to stop within a couple of days due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. Hope all gets well soon, and we don’t lose a lot of lives to this pandemic,” said the winner of Most Stylish Diva Award, 2018.