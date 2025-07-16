The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 first reactions: Fans gush over V's song Fri(end)s in show, react to Belly-Conrad scenes

Will Billy and Conrad get their happy ending? How will things end up between Belly and Jeremiah? Fans have been eagerly awaiting for the release of the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video. Now that the show has premiered on the platform with the first two episodes, many fans took to their social media accounts to share their first reactions to the hit teen drama. (Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno on their advice for Conrad and Jeremiah) The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered on Prime Video.

What fans are saying about Season 3

Fans noted that FRI(END)S by V was used as the background music in the first episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. A fan commented, “Oh my god, a V song in the first episode itself! My day is sorted, this show just gets me.” A second fan wrote, “Started watching season 3 of the summer i turned pretty and omg every moment of belly and jeremiah together on the screen is pissing me off.” A comment read, “This season is going to be the summer I defended Conrad Fisher with my life!”

“The first episode is already in and I am not okay after what I just saw. Conrad better buckle things up and get things sorted. Team Conrad is the only right answer,” said a fan. “Love the scene with FRI(END)S by V as bgm in ep1 the makers did a good job for choosing the best song. Belly's character has some room to grow still and I hope she makes the best decisions, ” said another fan.

An adaptation of Jenny Han's popular young adult book trilogy of the same name, the show centers around Isabel "Belly" Conklin's coming-of-age story as she experiences a life-altering summer at Cousins Beach. She's caught in a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, navigating first love, heartbreak, and the complexities of growing up. The first two episodes dropped on July 16, with the new episodes scheduled to drop in the upcoming weeks.