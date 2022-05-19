The Terminal List trailer: Chris Pratt is a Marine out to uncover the secrets behind his comrades’ deaths. Watch

With his success in the films of late, it is hard to remember that Chris Pratt started his career on TV and his breakthrough came in the sitcom Parks and Recreation years ago. The Marvel star is making a semi-return to the small screen with his upcoming web series The Terminal List. The first teaser trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series was released on Thursday night and it shows Chris as a vengeful US Marine coming to terms with his fellow soldiers’ deaths. Also read: Chris Pratt recalls working with Irrfan Khan in Jurassic World: ‘Sheer charisma that he would bring to a role’

The trailer opens with Chris’ character remembering the events of his covert mission where something went wrong and a lot of his fellow soldiers died. We see an injured Chris looking as his brothers-in-arms are laid in coffins after the mission. As Black Sabbath’s famous anti-war song War Pigs plays in the background, we see Chris questioning his memory of the events that transpired. He is told by a senior that nothing in his file about the event adds up.

He eventually begins to wonder that someone seems to be covering something up and it may be an inside job. Enter Constance Wu’s character who resolves to help him prove it. The action kicks into high gear as the Marine goes after the people responsible for his men’s deaths.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Apart from Chris and Constance, the series also stars Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alexis Louder, among others. The eight-episode thriller is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 1.

The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films, and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON