The Traitors: Elnaaz Norouzi and Anshula Kapoor get eliminated; who is the new traitor before the finale?

The Traitors: In the next three episodes of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors, one of the two traitors was finally caught under the scanner. Elnaaz Norouzi was voted out in the circle of shaq, which came as a shock to many, especially to her close friend on the show- Anshula Kapoor. (Also read: The Traitors renewed for second season, Amazon Prime Video shares update on Karan Johar-hosted show) Elnaaz Norouzi and Anshula Kapoor were voted out of The Traitors.

Who got eliminated?

The 7th episode opened with the contestants learning about the murder of Janvi Gaur. However, Elnaaz found herself under the spotlight when she chose to play for herself in a task where she was paired with Uorfi Javed. In the circle of shaq, she defended herself but the majority of the votes fell on her and she was eliminated. Given that she was one of the traitors, a new recruitment took place soon after. Sufi Motiwala also got poisoned by Purav in a late-night task and had a dramatic exit from the show.

Who is the new traitor?

Purav Jha, who was the only traitor left, chose to recruit his close friend Harsh Gujral. He became the new traitor and chose to murder Jannat Zubair. In the next circle of shaq, several contestants zeroed it on Anshula Kapoor as one of the traitors. She was eliminated and before going out, shared that she ‘is and always will be’ an innocent. However, it was Apoorva Mukhija who shared her doubts on Harsh right from the next day, and told Jasmine that he is for sure one of the traitors and is saving Uorfi because she has her own group, and she will never doubt him.

So far, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Sahil Salathia, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Sufi Motiwala, and Anshula Kapoor have been eliminated from the show. The new episodes drop on Prime Video every Thursday at 8 pm.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video announced that it has officially greenlit a second season of the show.