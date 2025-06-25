The Traitors renewed for second season, Amazon Prime Video shares update on Karan Johar-hosted show

Following the release of the first few episodes of the first season of The Traitors, social media is abuzz with the drama and fights that have taken place in the reality show hosted by Karan Johar. On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video announced that it has officially greenlit a second season of the show. (Also read: The Traitors: Raftaar gets eliminated, reasons that he would rather be out with good character) The Traitors will be back for a second season.

The Traitors Season 2 in development

Adapted from the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format by IDTV, and produced in collaboration with All3Media International, The Traitors is one of the fastest-growing reality show formats worldwide, with over 35 local versions across 30+ countries. Since its India premiere on June 12, the show has sparked a wave of fan reactions and theories across social media. Prime Video shared that The Traitors has been watched by viewers across 88% of India’s pin codes.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India said in a statement, “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see The Traitors strike such a powerful chord with audiences across India. With its distinctive mix of tension, strategy and emotional honesty, brought to life by our versatile host, Karan Johar and a stellar line up of players who have brought their A-game to the show, the series has emerged as a true breakout. As we continue to shape a bold and diverse unscripted slate at Prime Video, The Traitors stands out as a marquee title that pushes the boundaries of the reality genre. Buoyed by the overwhelming response, we’re thrilled to begin work on Season Two and take the experience to the next level.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, added, “We’re thrilled with the overwhelming reception and audience response to the Indian adaptation of The Traitors. Our fantastic collaboration with Prime Video resulted in delivering a version of the format that feels both fresh and true to its core, one that struck a real chord with viewers, who came for the thrill, drama, and their favorite celebrities, but stayed for the novelty, intrigue, and high entertainment quotient. Given the show’s rising popularity within just weeks of its launch, we’re delighted that Prime Video is greenlighting the development of season 2 of the much-loved format that’s sure to raise the bar even higher.”

The Traitors season 1 saw 20 celebrities in the show, including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.

Until now, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Sahil Salathia, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, and Raftaar have been eliminated. Elnaaz Norouzi and Purav Jha are the traitors, which the rest of the contestants do not know. New episodes air every Thursday at 8 pm on Prime Video.