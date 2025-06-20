Search
The Traitors: Raftaar gets eliminated, reasons that he would rather be out with good character

BySantanu Das
Jun 20, 2025 09:11 PM IST

The Traitors: After Maheep Kapoor, it was Raftaar and Ashish Vidyarthi who were eliminated from the show. All of them were innocents.

Three new episodes of The Traitors dropped on Prime Video this week. It was Raftaar who got eliminated from the reality show in the sixth episode. He received the most number of votes in the circle of shaq, and was seen proudly proclaiming that he is an innocent. In the fifth episode, it was Ashish Vidyarthi who was eliminated. (Also read: The Traitors: Maheep Kapoor gets eliminated, Sufi Motiwala and Raftaar get into an ugly fight)

Raftaar exited the show after receiving the most number of votes.
Raftaar exited the show after receiving the most number of votes.

What happened in the latest episode?

Raftaar was always under the scanner in the last three episodes during the circle of shaq. He did manage to defend himself and share that he is not a traitor initially, but Sufi Motiwala brought out the plan that during the task there was a question which read, ‘Who are the traitors most scared of?’ The choice was between Sufi and Raftaar, and the correct answer was revealed to be him. Sufi reasoned that Raftaar being the traitor tried to name himself in the answer so that no one would doubt him. 

What Raftaar said

Raftaar said that he is not that foolish to do that deflection game even if he were a traitor. However, he shared that he would rather prove his point of having a ‘good character’ and show that he is a man of his words. Upon being voted out, Raftaar revealed that he is an innocent, which shocked everyone.

In the fifth episode, Purav Jha pointed out that Ashish Vidyarthi is playing the game very well and could definitely be the traitor. Many others seemed to agree on that note and he was voted out. He also turned out to be an innocent, which came as a shock to many.

As of now, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Sahil Salathia, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, and Raftaar have been eliminated from the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. Unbeknownst to the rest of the gang, Elnaaz Norouzi and Purav Jha are the traitors. The new episodes will air on Prime Video every Thursday at 8 p.m.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
