Tomb Raider first look: Sophie Turner turns into Lara Croft for new series; internet misses Angelina Jolie

A fan said, "Oh my god! She looks perfect! I didn't expect they would go with a look so classic!" A person wrote, "And this is just the wardrobe test! I told y'all Sophie could definitely pull the look!" An Instagram user said, "Unreal. Literally classic coded." "Now that is one hell of a transformation," commented another fan. "That looks pretty good. But I miss Angelina Jolie, Angelina Jolie forever," said a person.

In the photo, Sophie was seen in a green top and black shorts. She also sported dark sunglasses. The photo was shared with the caption, "Get your artifacts out. Lara's on her way… #TombRaider #WardrobeTest." The intent is, however, divided in its reaction. While several fans praised her look, many have also criticised it.

Prime Video on Thursday shared the first look of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft for the upcoming Tomb Raider series, based on the popular video game franchise. On Thursday, they took to their official Instagram account and shared a photo of Sophie.

A comment read, "Love everything related to the classics, but… she looks like a Scandinavian Lara, where’s the prominent look? Strong face features??" A person commented, "Her face doesn’t give me Lara at all; she just seems to have a very different kind of beauty than Lara. Perhaps this will still be refined to give us the signature lips and etc."

"Is this fr? This looks worse than some cosplayers," commented another person. "She doesn't look like she could fight her way out of Sephora, much less be able to take on armies of private sector mercs by herself," read a comment. "Is this AI????? This definitely looks like AI," said another person. "That's AI, don't tell me anything else," commented a person.

All about Tomb Raider The series, which will stream on Prime Video, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, and several others. Some actors will play well-known characters from the video games. Martin Bobb-Semple will be seen as Zip, Lara Croft's tech support and close friend. Jason Isaacs will play Atlas DeMornay, Lara's uncle. Bill Paterson will appear as Winston, the Croft family's long-time butler.

Other actors will play new characters created for the series. Sigourney Weaver will be seen as Evelyn Wallis, a powerful woman who wants to use Lara's skills. Celia Imrie will play Francine, a senior official at the British Museum. Sasha Luss will appear as Sasha, a strong rival to Lara. Jack Bannon, Paterson Joseph, Juliette Motamed, John Heffernan, and August Wittgenstein are also part of the cast in key roles.

The series is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is also serving as executive producer and co-showrunner. Chad Hodge is the co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct the series. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios along with Crystal Dynamics and Legendary Television. The release date of the series has not been announced yet.

Earlier, speaking about playing Lara Croft, Sophie had said she has always admired the character and sees her as a strong woman in a male-dominated world. "I've been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt, for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She's a fierce female role model!" Sophie said in a press release quoted by news agency ANI.