Top streaming original in India: Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Bobby Deol, or Jitendra Kumar -- who is on top?

The OTT landscape in India has been thriving with diverse content, featuring a range of genres from the dark and intense Aashram starring Bobby Deol, to Jitendra Kumar’s light-hearted Panchayat, thrilling Squid Game and Pankaj Tripathi's gripping drama Criminal Justice. But do you know which fan-favourite claimed the top spot among streaming originals in India? The Top 50 Streaming Originals in India - Mid Year Report was released on Thursday.

Top streaming originals in India

On Thursday, Ormax Media released Top 50 Streaming Originals in India – Mid Year Report, looking at content from January to June this year.

As per the report, Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice: A Family Matter takes the top spot, with 27.7 million viewership. It is followed by Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, starring Bobby Deol in the lead, with 27.1 million viewership.

Despite opening to a mixed response, the fourth season of Panchayat is third in the list with 23.8 million viewers. The show brought back actors Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha, reprising their characters.

Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok Season 2 secured fourth place with 16.8 million viewers, narrowly edging out Squid Game Season 3, which garnered 16.5 million views.

Bhumi’s The Royals also in top 10

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s show The Royals was roasted online, with harsh reviews from audiences. But despite the brutal feedback, the show has managed to rack up seventh spot in the list, with 15.5 million viewership.

The sixth spot is secured by The Legend of Hanuman season 6 (16.2 million). Rajeev Khandelwal’s The Secrets of the Shiledars was 8th on the list with 14.5 million views, followed by Jackie Shroff’s Chidiya Udd (13.7 million views).

Breaking into the top 10 list amidst a sea of web series, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep's film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins secured the 10th spot with 13.1 million views.

How was the viewership calculated

In the report, the viewership is estimated through weekly primary research conducted among audiences across India and different languages. The viewership, which is reported in millions, are a measure of the number of individuals who watched at least one full episode of a show, or at least 30 minutes of a film.

However, they do not reflect the number of OTT accounts used, but rather the actual number of viewers. The estimates represent unduplicated audiences, which means the viewer is counted only once even if they watch episodes over multiple weeks.

Some properties, primarily those launched in the second half of June 2025, are still being tracked. That’s why their final estimates may vary.