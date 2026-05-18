UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal says he sold ' ₹10 crore bike collection' during financial crisis: ‘Electricity was cut off’

Anurag visited the garage he had built to house his expensive bike collection and became emotional as he spoke about the difficult phase in his life. He said, “The empire we built is empty today. We had to sell off most of the bikes last year. We only have two bikes left. I had to sell the bikes because I was dealing with a financial crisis daily, and I was in dire need of money. Only I know how I survived that time; there was instability around me. It hurt when every bike was sold. I was not in the vlogging zone, so I couldn’t share earlier. The garage property is also not in my name, so electricity was cut off.”

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Anurag Dobhal grabbed headlines in March this year after crashing his car during an Instagram Live session. In the same month, the YouTuber welcomed his first child with his wife, Ritika and is now trying to rebuild his life. In his latest vlog, Anurag claimed he had sold his bike collection, reportedly worth ₹10 crore, due to a severe financial crisis.

In the title of the vlog, Anurag wrote, “Apney ₹10 crore ka dream garage aaj aisa hogaya hai. Big loss (Our dream garage worth ₹10 crore has ended up like this today).”

He further shared that he is currently trying to find a place to stay in Dehradun. He added, “I had planned to relaunch my merchandise last year, but we couldn’t do it. I am very emotional standing here. Ultimately, we had to vacate the garage. We will try to rebuild everything we once owned. I was also very upset while leaving Dehradun.”

The YouTuber, popularly known as UK07 Rider, later checked on the two bikes he still owns. However, he revealed that he is unable to ride them at the moment because he is still recovering from injuries sustained in the car crash. He said his legs are “not strong enough” yet to bear the weight of the bikes.

What happened to Anurag Dobhal? Earlier in March, Anurag had spoken publicly about his strained relationship with his family. He claimed that he was “mentally harassed and tortured” by his brother and parents over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. Later, during an Instagram Live session, Anurag allegedly attempted suicide and crashed his car. He was rescued and admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries.

At one point, Anurag had also claimed that his wife had left him. However, Ritika was later seen supporting him during his recovery and visiting him in the hospital. On March 27, the couple welcomed their first child. Sharing a picture of himself holding his newborn son, Anurag wrote, “Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye (My second birth is for my child).”