'Doosra janam mere bache ke liye’: Anurag Dobhal breaks down as he holds newborn son in his arms for first time

Once inside, Anurag is seen holding his baby boy in his arms for the first time, visibly emotional as he takes in the life of his child. Captioning the video, he wrote, “Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye”, which translates to “My second birth is for my child.” The message underscores the profound emotional significance of the moment for the influencer, marking a new chapter in his life.

In the video, Anurag is seen struggling to walk due to his injured right leg, a lingering effect of a recent accident that has left him partially immobile. Friends help him out of the car, and he is then shifted into a wheelchair to enter the hospital.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal , popularly known as the UK07 Rider, shared a deeply personal moment with fans on March 28, 2026, posting a video of him meeting his newborn son for the first time. His wife Ritika Chauhan shared the news of baby was born just a day earlier, on March 27, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.

Fans and followers quickly reacted to the video, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and expressions of love for the new parents. One social media user said, “Now behave like a father, my brother” Another social media user commented, “Bhai iske liye karle dedicate apni life kuch nahi to… make this kid the happiest kid on the planet (Brother, dedicate your life to this… if nothing else, make this kid the happiest kid on the planet).”

Anurag Dhobal's accident (Trigger warning: suicide, reckless driving, violent threats)

The video arrives after a turbulent few weeks for the UK07 Rider. Earlier this month, Anurag made headlines following a serious car crash while livestreaming on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, an incident linked by authorities and media reports to an apparent suicide attempt.

Anurag publicly accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing him over his interfaith marriage to Ritika Chauhan. Amid the controversy, Ritika defended her in-laws, stating that both she and her family are being misunderstood and that she would share her side of the story soon.

He was rushed to the hospital and placed in the ICU, sparking widespread concern for his mental health amid ongoing family disputes and personal struggles.

Anurag has been steadily recovering from the accident and has kept his fans informed about his health. In a recent post, he candidly wrote, “Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi” (I might never walk again), reflecting the uncertainty of his recovery.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918