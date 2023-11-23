Varun Dhawan says a producer told him to stay out of trouble on KWK after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

In Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 5, Karan johar welcomed his Student Of The Year (2012) actors, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from discussing their love lives – Varun is married to fashion designer Natasha Dalal, while Sidharth's wife is actor Kiara Advani – Karan asked them if they were playing it safe on his show. It was then that Varun revealed how producers working with him 'are scared' of what he might say on Koffee With Karan (KWK) and land in trouble. Also read: Karan Johar addresses trolls after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Koffee With Karan episode

What Varun and Sidharth said about KWK

Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan were seen on Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 5, while Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the guests on episode 1.

When Karan Johar asked them if they thought 'this show gets people into trouble,' Varun and Sidharth together said, "Yes, it does." When Karan asked them if that was why they were ‘measuring everything they were saying’, Varun said, "I have producers working with me, who are scared."

Sidharth Malhotra chimed in to say, "We were there at a party. There was a 15-minute-long conversation, lecture, more to him (pointing at Varun). They said 'Just be careful'." When Karan asked them to name this person, both actors declined. Varun then said, "People are worried."

Their comments come at a time, when the opening episode of KWK's latest season, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has been making headlines. The couple recently made its first joint appearance on Karan Johar's show, and took the internet by storm with some intimate and candid revelation. Deepika and Ranveer had also shared their wedding video in the episode for the first time.

Deepika Padukone-KWK controversy

Moreover, Deepika had revealed that until Ranveer did not propose to her, they were allowed to see other people, but always found their way back to each other because no one excited her more than he did. Her comment about casual dating was slammed by many on social media. Since then celebs such as Vir Das, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna, among others, have come to Deepika's defense.

Koffee With Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar, with a new episode dropping every Thursday midnight. So far, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have graced the Koffee couch in the latest KWK season. Celebs such as Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, among others, are set to appear on the show in the coming weeks.

