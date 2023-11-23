Vir Das not the Emmy win but an Amul creative about it made him cry. See the adorable artwork here

Vir Das has said that he did not cry when he won at the International Emmy Awards recently, but teared up when he saw the new Amul ad featuring him and his award. He won the award in the best comedy category in New York Monday night. He shared the award alongwith the British series Derry Girls. The actor-comedian bagged the award for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing. (Also read: Vir Das recalls he was once a dishwasher, poses with International Emmy trophy in kitchen)

Vir on his Amul creative

Vir Das poses with his Emmy award.(PTI)

The dairy brand Amul shared a new ad featuring Vir with his award. "Our Emmynent comedian wins everyday," the ad said. Sharing the Amul post, Vir wrote on social media, "Didn’t cry about the Emmy. Saw this. Teared up. To come home to something like this, for someone like me. Thank you."

Vir thanks Johnny Lever

Soon after he won the award, Vir shared a special thank you note for Johnny Lever, who, along with many others from the industry, congratulated Vir after his Emmy win. Vir wrote, “Johnny sir. Every single door we get to walk through is one you broke down for us. Respect, and gratitude (namaste emoji).”

Vir also thanked actors Soni Razdan, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nimrat Kaur, composer Ankur Tewari, actor-producer Dia Mirza, producer-celeb photographer Atul Kasbekar, casting director Tess Joseph, among many others. Vir also wrote in an Instagram Stories post, “I’m late thanking and replying to a bunch of people. Getting on a long flight home with no Internet. Long post coming soon. Apologies and love (red heart emoji).”

Vir shares his gratitude

Vir also expressed his gratitude in a PTI interview and said, “I'm underslept. The phone has been going a little insane. But I'm just grateful. I don't think anything has fully sunk in yet. Luckily, I have a long flight back to India to process all of it. In my speech, I made sure to thank the Indian people for their laughter. I said it was the soundtrack to my life.”

