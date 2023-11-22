Vir Das recalls he was once a dishwasher, poses with International Emmy trophy in kitchen: ‘Big moments need grounding’

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das made India proud with his win at the International Emmy Awards for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing on Monday. Vir took to social media on Tuesday to share a special picture which featured a certain dishwasher stand. (Also Read: Zoya Akhtar, Soni Razdan and other celebrities react as Vir Das flaunts his Emmy Award after win) Vir Das poses with the dishwasher stand, recalling his struggling days

Vir Das recalls struggling days

Vir posted a picture in which he was dressed in a black suit, holding his International Emmy trophy in one hand and pointing at a dishwasher in the kitchen with the other. The caption superimposed on the image read, “So. Big moments need grounding. We win an Emmy. We're walking through the kitchen to the press room. We walk by the dishwasher stand. My manager Reg says, “You remember you were once a dishwasher right? This is where you take a photo.” My fav photo of the night.”

In another picture in the same Instagram post, Vir is seen in a candid moment looking into the camera as Reg Tigerman, his manager, clicks a selfie. Also in the picture is his tour producer Akash Rajkumar Sharma, smiling at the camera as well.

Vir Das wrote in the Instagram caption, “Eyes completely closed. It ain’t glam…Still fav photo of the night. Also who leaves a random glass out like that?,” pointing out that solitary glass placed on the dishwasher stand. Actor Aahna Kumra left the bow-down emojis on Vir's Instagram post. Actor Monica Dogra wrote in the comment section, “Impressive!” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “So so happy for you (emojis).”

Vir thanks everyone

Vir also took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to wish members of the Hindi film industry who congratulated him after the historic International Emmy win. The most heartwarming response was for veteran stand-up comedian and actor Johnny Lever. Vir wrote back to him, “Johnny sir. Every single door we get to walk through is one you broke down for us. Respect, and gratitude (namaste emoji).”

Vir also thanked actors Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Soni Razdan, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, composer Ankur Tewari, producer and celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar, casting director Tess Joseph, and Nikkhil Advani's production house Emmay Entertainment. In his last Story, Vir wrote, “I’m late thanking and replying to a bunch of people. Getting on a long flight home with no Internet. Long post coming soon. Apologies and love (red heart emoji).”

