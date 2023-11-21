Zoya Akhtar, Soni Razdan and other celebrities react as Vir Das flaunts his Emmy Award after win

Comedian Vir Das became the first Indian comedian to bag the International Emmy for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards 2023. His series Vir Das: Landing won along with Derry Girls season 3 on Tuesday. Celebrating the victory, Vir took to his social media account and shared glimpses of his golden award. Also read: Vir Das reacts as he wins International Emmy for Comedy Vir Das poses with his award at International Emmy Awards 2023.

Vir Das dedicates his Emmy Award

Dedicating the award, Vir Das wrote, “For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour.” Congratulatory messages are pouring in for him as many celebrities reacted to his post.

Celebs congratulate Vir Das

While Ayushmann Khurrana called Vir Das's win "well deserved" in the comment section, Richa Chadha said, “Amazing proud moment congratulations Vir.” Soni Razdan commented, “Omg. This is so well deserved. So so proud. Hugest congratulations.” “Wow so well deserved ….. congratulations,” added Malaika Arora. Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis for him in the comments.

Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu and Sumona Chakravarti among others congratulated the comedian as well.

Vir Das on his Emmy win

Celebrating his Emmy win, Vir Das said in a statement, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to Vir Das: Landing.

“This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large.”

International Emmy Awards 2023

Besides Vir, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were among the Indian actors to be nominated at this year's international awards ceremony. However, both lost out on Best Actress and Actor respectively. On the other hand, Ektaa Kapoor was honoured at the event with the International Emmy Directorate Award for her contributions to the world of arts and entertainment.

