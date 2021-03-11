WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer on divisive finale: 'I don't forgive Wanda'
- WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has said that she doesn't 'forgive' Wanda for what she did in the show.
WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has commented on the mixed fan response that the show's finale got. WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios streaming series, concluded its inaugural season earlier this month.
She said that she wasn't expecting fan scrutiny on this scale, and is aware that some people aren't satisfied with the fact that Wanda is able to get away with what she did (take an entire town hostage).
Asked if she was expecting this level of scrutiny, she told Collider, "I honestly wasn't, not to this degree. I expected the sort of normal level of Marvel interest, but this really, to me, seemed supersized. I think that the fact that there was a year elapsed with no Marvel content, that people are housebound, and the fact that we were first, which was not necessarily how it was going to go."
She also spoke about the morality of Wanda's actions, and whether or not she felt that Wanda, in the show, was 'let off'. She said, "It's really not okay what she did. And I've read a little bit of like, 'Oh, we let her off the hook.' That's not really how I feel. I mean, she flies away and Monica lets her go, because Monica knows she can't stop that lady. There's no being like, 'Oh Scarlet Witch, do you mind staying and giving a statement?' That's just what it is, and I think that Monica does feel very sympathetic to her. But yeah, I mean it, I think it was not part of this series to move into the punishment or consequence phase of the story, but in my mind, I don't forgive her. I understand what she did, but I don't think it's okay."
Also read: WandaVision review: Marvel dishes out a mindbending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse
WandaVision is the first entry in the MCU's Phase Four, although that wasn't always supposed to be the case. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the theatrical releases of Black Widow and Eternals were both pushed back.
Phase Four will continue with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier next, which will be followed by Loki
