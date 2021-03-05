IND USA
WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday.
WandaVision finale: Marvel fans feel betrayed after MCU squishes several fan theories, see reactions

  • WandaVision premiered its ninth and final episode on Friday. While it was a satisfying end to Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Phase 4 project, fans feel betrayed over a revelation made.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:18 PM IST

After nine long, theory-filled weeks, WandaVision has come to an end. The Marvel Cinematic Universe show, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead, kicked off the MCU phase 4. Presenting a unique take on a Marvel superhero, WandaVision focused on Wanda Maximoff's emotional and mental state following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The finale episode aired on Friday answered several fans' questions but also led to some disappointment, rightly anticipated by director Matt Shakman earlier this week.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

WandaVision finale was longer than its previous episodes, watching Wanda battle not one but two enemies. While the previous episode already hinted at a battle between Wanda and Agatha Harkness, a new version of the Vision was also presented at the end of episode 8. The finale episode drove fans right into the battle, with Agatha holding Wanda's children hostage in return for her powers.

Wanda manages to rescue her children and beat down Agatha for a moment when S.W.O.R.D's Vision arrives, taking Wanda by surprise. She tries to wrap her head around the new Vision before he attempts to kill her. Fortunately, Westview's Vision comes to Wanda's rescue.

The episode further unfolds with Vision fighting the new Vision, while Wanda succumbs to Agatha, who removes the spell blinding the residents of Westview. Wanda decides to bring the captivation to an end and opens the boundaries protecting the town. During the process, she watches Vision and her twins disintegrate and soon builds back the walls.

Unfortunately for her, S.W.O.R.D. agents find their way into the epicentre. Surrounded by three forces - Agatha, S.W.O.R.D. and the new Vision - Wanda, Vision and the children attempt to save their home. Meanwhile, Monica learns that Evan Peters' Quicksilver, shown in the show, is not actually from the X-Men universe. He is merely a resident of Westview who has been under Agatha's spell and acting like Wanda's brother. After breaking the spell, Monica joins in and helps the twins fight against Tyler Hayward, the mastermind behind the plan to bring an end to Wanda and Vision.

After Vision and the twins bring the situation under control, Wanda is forced to put up a fight against Agatha, who quaffed Wanda's magical powers with every blow aimed at her. Just when you think that Wanda's end is near, Wanda turns the tables to reveal she created a protection spell, like Agatha created in Episode 8 in the basement, giving the witch the illusion that she has absorbed. Wanda transforms into the Scarlett Witch and saves the town. She confronts her grief and forgoes the delusional world she created, bids a heartbreaking farewell to the twins and Vision before she leaves Westview.

The action-packed episode is disappointing, especially for those hoping for an Avenger would appear in the episode. Debunking Quicksilver's involvement in the episode also meant that Marvel Studios hasn't really introduced the X-Men into MCU yet. These developments led to several fan reactions.


The events of the episode also left fans in tears. Several Marvel fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions.

The series did draw a connection with Captain Marvel 2 with its mid-credit scene and hinted at a possible connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the post-credits scene.

