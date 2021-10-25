Web is more organised, streamlined and fair as compared to films: Kritika Kamra

After working in the television industry for a decade, Kritika Kamra marked her film debut with Mitron (2018). Earlier this year, she made her foray into the digital space with Tandav, which won her rave reviews. The actor, who has four web shows in the pipeline, believes that the web is more “streamlined and fair” as compared to other mediums.

She says, “The process of casting on the web is more organised. I’ve become a part of them because of my work and through auditions. That makes the web a more even playing field because making a web project is a collaborative effort and there are a lot of people deciding the cast. You audition and if things work out, you get shortlisted.”

Kamra has no qualms in admitting that she faced “prejudices and general difficulties” while trying to audition for films. Talking about how “films, as a medium, isn’t very democratic”, she explains, “Films are a bit tricky because the box office determines a lot of things. I understand that it’s a different kind of business. And since the box office triumphs over everything, it becomes a deciding factor for casting as well. As for prejudices, I hope that I don’t face it anymore.”

On the personal front, the actor turns 33 today. While she is “happy to be shooting” during the day, she plans on spending the rest of her birthday with her parents. “My parents are in town. Spending time with my family is very special to me because my parents don’t stay in Mumbai. We’ll do something small at home and once the shoot schedule finishes, we can go out for dinner. It’s going to be low key this year,” Kamra signs off.