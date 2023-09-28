What's coming to Netflix in October 2023? check out the full list

Gear up and tighten your stirrup for October, 2023 with Netflix Originals along with some iconic titles making their debut on the platform.

Whats' on Netflix for October REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo(REUTERS)

Netflix has some great options for you to enjoy this spooky season, whether you’re looking for horror, thrillers, or family-friendly fun.

You can watch Casper the Friendly Ghost, the classic movie about a ghost who befriends a young Christina Ricci, who is the Halloween queen (along with Winona). You can also watch It Follows, the indie horror hit that will make you paranoid about who’s behind you. And if you want some action and adventure, you can choose from three Spy Kids movies and four Mission: Impossible movies, and maybe get some inspiration for your Halloween costumes.

And if you’re into true crime and the supernatural, you won’t want to miss the new docuseries The Devil on Trial, which tells the story of “the first—and only—time ‘demonic possession’ has officially been used as a defense in a US murder trial.” It features eyewitness accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder that will make you question what you believe. It’s like Dear Child but scarier. And don’t forget to catch up on everything that’s leaving Netflix soon.

Discover the October 2023 Netflix lineup, a sneak peek at what’s arriving:

October 1

60 Days In, season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh, seasons 1–3

seasons 1–3 Dune (2021)

(2021) Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend's Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

(1994) War of the Worlds

October 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

October 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then (Netflix Comedy)

October 4

Beckham (Netflix Documentary)

David Beckham's tell all docu-series to launch on Netflix, here's all you need to know Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, season 1

October 5

Everything Now (Netflix Series)

Lupin, Part 3 (Netflix Series)

October 6

Fair Play (Netflix Film)

October 9

After

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix Documentary)

It Follows

October 12

Deliver Us From Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix Series)

Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising, season 1, part 2 (Netflix Family)

October 13

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

October 15

Camp Courage (Netflix Documentary)

October 17

The Devil on Trial (Netflix Documentary)

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (Netflix Comedy)

I Woke Up a Vampire (Netflix Series)

Silver Linings Playbook

October 19

American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12–13

Bodies (Netflix Series)

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Netflix Anime)

Ghost Hunters, seasons 8–9

Neon (Netflix Series)

October 20

Big Mouth, season 7 (Netflix Series)

Disco Inferno (Netflix Film)

Elite, season 7 (Netflix Series)

Flashback (Netflix Film)

Old Dads (Netflix Film)

Surviving Paradise (Netflix Series)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (Netflix Documentary)

October 23

Princess Power, season 2 (Netflix Family)

October 24

The Family Business, seasons 1–4

Get Gotti (Netflix Documentary)

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (Netflix Comedy)

October 25

Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

The UnXplained With William Shatner, season 3

October 27

Pain Hustlers (Netflix Film)

October 29

Botched, season 1

October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Comedy)

