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Who is Ali Muhammad in Euphoria? Meet Colman Domingo as Season 3 ends

In Euphoria, Ali Muhammad, portrayed by Colman Domingo, is Rue's steady mentor and the show's moral anchor.

Jun 02, 2026 07:19 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Ali Muhammad stands out as one of the calmest voices in the chaos of Euphoria's world. He is Rue Bennett’s Narcotics Anonymous sponsor, mentor, and a steady adult figure, played by Colman Domingo, he was introduced in season 1. In a show that is full of morally grey characters, Ali is a stable moral center.

Why Domingo fits the part

Colman Domingo plays Ali Muhammad in Euphoria. (REUTERS)

Domingo has spoken about how the role came to him. In an Esquire interview, he said creator Sam Levinson told him, “I have a role based on the guy who used to be my sponsor.” Domingo added that Levinson “really started to write for me.”

Notably, Ali is not written as a flashy character. He is direct, patient, and sometimes tough with Rue. He acts as a steady pole for Rue, who calls her out when needed, but still sees her as a good person caught in a destructive cycle.

Also Read | Euphoria Season 3: 5 times Sam Levinson succeeded in rage-baiting the audience with 50-foot Woman, poop, NSFW painting

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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