Who is Mr Whatsit in Stranger Things Season 5? Vecna's plans for Hawkins' children explained

Stranger Things Season 5, which recently premiered on Netflix, starts three days before the fourth anniversary of Will's disappearance on November 3, 1987. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) remains a real threat as he continues to look for the perfect time to strike. Meanwhile, Holly speaks to Mike about her supposedly imaginary friend, Mr. Whatsit, in Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1. Who is Mr Whatsit in Stranger Things Season 5?(Netflix)

Who is Mr Whatsit from Stranger Things Season 5?

Holly (Nell Fisher) tells Mike (Finn Wolfhard) that she has a friend, whom she refers to as Mr. Whatsit, in a nod to the cosmic guardian Mrs. Whatsit from the 1962 fantasy novel A Wrinkle in Time, according to Time. She also tells Mike that Mr Whatsit has promised to save her from the monsters in Hawkins. The ending of Episode 2 reveals Mr Whatsit to be Vecna’s human form as Henry Creel.

Vecna’s plan with the children

Vecna’s intentions are malicious. Apart from Holly, Vecna wants to kidnap several Hawkins children and take them to the realm he has created to reflect his psyche and childhood home, per the outlet.

Soon, Will realises that his visions are enabling him to see through the eyes of whatever being Vecna is currently targeting via the Upside Down hive mind. The group then devises a method to attach a tracker to the Demogorgon Vecna sic on his next target, young Derek Turnbow (Jake Connelly), to follow the creature and locate Holly.

Additionally, Holly learns at the end of Episode 3 that Max (Sadie Sink) has been psychically imprisoned in Vecna's mindscape ever since he attacked her in the Season 4 finale.

Stranger Things season 5 is split into two parts. Volume 1 has four episodes. Volume 2, dropping on Christmas this year, will have three episodes. The finale will release on New Year's Eve.

FAQs

When did Stranger Things Season 5 premiere on Netflix?

Stranger Things Season 5 premiered on Netflix on November 27.

Who plays Vecna in Netflix’s Stranger Things?

Jamie Campbell Bower and Raphael Luce play Vecna in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Who plays the character Holly Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things?

Nell Fisher plays the character Holly Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things.