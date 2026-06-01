Why does Sam Cooper glitch at the end of The Boroughs? Ending explained

Netflix’s sci-fi mystery series The Boroughs ends with one of its most confusing moments. After spending the entire season uncovering the secrets of the retirement community and helping Mother to finally find peace, Sam Cooper appears to get a happy ending. However, the final seconds of the show introduce a new mystery when his reflection suddenly “glitches” in the bathroom mirror. The Season 1 finale of The Boroughs ends on a surprising note as a brief glitch raises fresh questions about Sam's future. (Instagram)

The brief moment has left viewers searching for answers and wondering whether the story is truly over. The creators have not fully explained the scene. Creators have shared some clues about what the glitch could mean.

What happens in the final scene? At the end of Season 1, Sam and his friends successfully help Mother return to the cave where she was discovered decades earlier. Mother sacrifices herself, destroying Blaine in the process and ending the cycle that had kept several residents unnaturally young for years.

The story then goes forward to a peaceful gathering where Sam, Claire, Renee, Judy, Art and Wally appear to be enjoying life after the events. Everything seems normal until Sam goes to the bathroom to clean a wound on his forehead. As he looks into the mirror, his reflection briefly glitches like television static. Sam does not notice it, but viewers did.

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What have the creators said about the glitch? Co-creator Jeffrey Addiss confirmed that the moment was intentional and not just a random visual effect.

“There’s a lot in the show about transmission and signals,” Addiss said. He added that the glitching “was not done idly” and was designed to set up “the next chapter of the adventure.”

Throughout the season, strange glitches are connected to Mother’s attempts to communicate with Sam. Many of his visions involving his late wife, Lilly, contain the same effect. The creators later explained that these glitches are connected to transmissions and signals linked to Mother.

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Did Sam remain connected to Mother? One of the most popular explanations is that Sam still carries some connection to Mother even after her death. Speaking about the ending, Molina said the scene hints that there may be more to discover if the story continues.

Fan theories about the ending Several fan theories have emerged since the finale was released. Some viewers believe Sam inherited part of Mother’s abilities during the explosion in the cave. Others think the final happy gathering may not be entirely real and could be a vision or illusion created by Mother.

Another theory focuses on the mysterious peach tree connected to Mother’s origins. The creators have already hinted that there is more to learn about the tree and its connection to the strange events happening in The Boroughs.

A setup for Season 2? Although Netflix has not officially announced a second season, the final glitch clearly leaves the door open for more stories. The creators have repeatedly suggested that many questions about Mother, the tree and the strange signals affecting Sam remain unanswered.

For now, the exact meaning of Sam’s glitch remains a mystery. What is clear is that the final scene was intentionally designed to show that the supernatural world of The Boroughs may not be gone after all.

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By Roshan Tony