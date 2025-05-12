Why was Suits LA cancelled after one season? Here's what the makers said

There were a lot of expectations that were riding on the spin-off of Suits, Suits LA, but it seems like the show has not been able to garner a good response. NBC also pulled a plug on the show after one season. In an interview with Variety, the makers have opened up about the reasons for not going ahead for a second season. (Also read: Suits LA First Reactions: Fans irritated as spin-off falls flat; say it ‘feels like a TikTok parody of the original’) Suits LA premiered earlier this year on February 23 on NBC.(@NBCSuits/X)

What led to the cancellation?

Jeff Bader, who is the president, program planning strategy, of NBC Universal Entertainment, told Variety, “It’s so hard to talk about shows and which ones you bring back, and Suits had a very short run, but it really just has not resonated the way we thought it would. There can be many, many reasons why, people are speculating why it hasn’t resonated, but it’s just not really showing the potential to grow for us in the future, unfortunately."

‘We had to make some hard decisions’

He went on to add, “And it’s those decisions we had to make. We had to look at the performance of the shows, both on linear and on digital. We had to see the ones that looked like they had growth potential in the future. So we’re looking at how stable they are on their linear performance, how stable they are on digital, which ones are growing and which ones are declining. And we had to make some hard decisions.”

Suits LA was an American legal drama television series created by Aaron Korsh for NBC. It is the second spin-off of Suits, starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. There was a lot of hype surrounding the return of Gabriel Macht, who reprised his role as Harvey Specter. However, the show did not receive favourable reviews upon release.