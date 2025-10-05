When is Taylor Swift going to be on Jimmy Fallon? Date, time, and how to watch

Taylor Swift released her much-anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, and capped off the day with a glamorous appearance on The Graham Norton Show to promote the new record. Taylor Swift is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.(AFP)

Dressed in a sleek black gown featuring a sparkling halter neckline, the 14-time Grammy winner opened up about her creative process, personal life, and the romantic proposal from fiancé and NFL star Travis Kelce.

In her first public comments about the engagement, Swift revealed that Kelce surprised her with a beautifully staged proposal in a private garden he had built behind his home.

"He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out - 10 out of 10,” she said.

When asked about the wedding date, Swift said, "You'll know."

She added: "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan.

Swift also spoke candidly about writing The Life of a Showgirl while juggling the massive global schedule of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“I was physically exhausted—sick and worn down—so to spark me up, I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes. It stopped me hitting a wall,” she said.

Next stop: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, at 11:35/10:35c.

Viewers with cable can watch the episode live on NBC, while others can stream it through NBC’s website or live TV platforms like Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

The episode will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock.