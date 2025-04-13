When will Quinta Brunson host SNL this season? Date and musical guest revealed

Quinta Brunson, star of Abbott Elementary, will return to host Saturday Night Live on May 3, with musical guest Benson Boone. The announcement came during the episode with Jon Hamm hosting and Lizzo performing. Brunson previously made her hosting debut on April 1, 2023. The hosts for the final two episodes of Season 50, airing May 10 and May 17, have yet to be revealed. Quinta Brunson will host SNL on May 3, with musical guest Benson Boone.(X/ SNL)

During her 2023 debut as host of Saturday Night Live, Quinta Brunson shared that hosting the iconic NBC sketch show had been a dream of hers since childhood.

“I wanted to be on SNL back in the day but the audition process seemed long,” she said. “So instead, I just created my own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys and then got asked to host –– so much easier, so much easier.”

Brunson then drew a tongue-in-cheek comparison between her hit sitcom Abbott Elementary and the classic series Friends.

“It’s a network sitcom like, say, Friends,” she said. “Except, instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers. Instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia and instead of not having Black people, it does.”

The Emmy-winning actress closed her monologue with a heartfelt plea in support of educators.

“Please, remember how important teachers are,” she said. “Acknowledge the work they do every day and for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve.”

Season 50 of SNL has featured an impressive lineup of hosts, including Ariana Grande, John Mulaney, Michael Keaton, Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, Bill Burr, Charli XCX, Paul Mescal, Chris Rock, Martin Short, Dave Chappelle, Timothée Chalamet, Shane Gillis, and Lady Gaga.