5.4 earthquake in Sikkim-Nepal border, tremors felt in Assam, Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at 8:49 pm on Monday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake’s tremors were also felt in parts of Bengal, Assam and Bihar.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Sikkim’s capital Gangtok and the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface. There are no reports of any casualties.

The Prime Minister is currently taking stock of damages due to the earthquake. People familiar with the developments told HT that PM Modi has spoken to chief ministers of Bihar, Assam, Sikkim.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted that he has spoken to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Siliguri, and said that he was relieved to hear that the chief minister is doing well. He said, "Had telephone conversation @MamataOfficial to enquire her well being as 6.1 Earthquake Tremors Felt In North Bengal. Hon’ble CM is at Siliguri presently. Relieved to learn all well at her end."

"The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim," he further added.

