IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Big change in energy mix needed to achieve net-zero emissions in 2060s: IEA
Representational image. (Reuters)
Representational image. (Reuters)
environment

Big change in energy mix needed to achieve net-zero emissions in 2060s: IEA

Energy demand in 2040 should fall nearly 30% below the level projected based on current policies with a complete switch from traditional biomass-based energy, says a new report
READ FULL STORY
By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST

A new report on India’s energy scenario has flagged that the country will have to adopt big changes in its energy mix to be able to transition to net-zero emissions by the mid-2060s.

Net-zero emissions means that any greenhouse gas emissions are balanced by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere. Several countries, including the United States, China and members of the European Union have already announced plans to achieve “net-zero” emissions in the coming decades.

To achieve net-zero emissions by the 2060s, India’s energy sector will need a profound transformation, the India Energy Outlook of International Energy Agency has said.

Energy demand in 2040 should fall nearly 30% below the level projected based on current policies with a complete switch from traditional biomass-based energy. India will have to shift away from coal and solar PV will have to take up coal’s share of electricity generation a full decade ahead of what current policies would ensure.

Also Read | Study shows Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the end of fossil power generation

Oil demand will have to plateau by the end of the 2020s as the share of alternative fuels in road transport—electricity, gas and bioenergy will have to rise. Together, these alternative fuels will have to meet 35% of road transport demand by 2040.

Fossil fuels will have to account for less than 60% of primary energy demand by 2040 while traditional use of biomass must fall to zero by 2030, as clean cooking goals are fully achieved, the report said.

India’s energy consumption has more than doubled since 2000, propelled by the growing population and rapid economic growth. Over 900 million citizens have gained an electrical connection in less than two decades according to the report. But over 80% of India’s energy needs are still met by three fuels: coal, oil and solid biomass.

Big change in energy mix needed to achieve net-zero emissions in 2060s: IEA
Big change in energy mix needed to achieve net-zero emissions in 2060s: IEA

Oil consumption and imports have grown rapidly due to rising vehicle ownership and road transport use. Biomass, primarily fuelwood, makes up a declining share of the energy mix, but is still widely used as a cooking fuel. Despite recent success in expanding coverage of LPG in rural areas, 660 million Indians have not fully switched to clean cooking fuels, the report flagged.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted India’s energy use with an estimated fall of about 5% in the country’s energy demand in 2020 due to lockdowns with coal and oil use suffering the biggest falls.

The pandemic has also hit investment in the energy sector, which fell by an estimated 15% in 2020.

On the brighter side, the report said solar power is set for explosive growth in India, matching coal’s share in the Indian power generation mix within two decades. Presently, solar accounts for less than 4% of India’s electricity generation, and coal close to 70%. By 2040, they should converge in the low 30%s, driven by India’s policy ambitions particularly the target to reach 450GW of renewable capacity by 2030 and cost-competitiveness of solar, which out-competes existing coal-fired plants. Coal’s hold over India’s power sector is loosening, with the industry accounting for most of the increase in coal demand upto 2040.

The report, however, has warned that India’s combined import bill for fossil fuels like oil is likely to triple over the next two decades. “Domestic production of oil and gas continues to fall behind consumption trends and net dependence on imported oil rises above 90% by 2040, up from 75% today. This continued reliance on imported fuels creates vulnerabilities to price cycles and volatility as well as possible disruptions to supply,” it said.

“India has made remarkable progress in recent years, bringing electricity connections to hundreds of millions of people and impressively scaling up the use of renewable energy, particularly solar. What our new report makes clear is the tremendous opportunity for India to successfully meet the aspirations of its citizens without following the high-carbon pathway that other economies have pursued in the past. The energy policy successes of the Indian government to date make me very optimistic about its ability to meet the challenges ahead in terms of energy security and sustainability,” said Faith Birol, executive director, IEA.

“IEA’s India Energy Outlook 2021 once again highlights that emerging economies such as India are at the forefront of the global energy transition. In 2010, India had less than 20 megawatts (MW) of solar. Today, India offers one of the largest renewable energy markets operating on market principles. Transitions in energy efficiency, sustainable mobility and sustainable cooling are also underway. India now needs to focus on reducing the cost of finance for clean energy projects, providing access to capital to finance distributed clean energy systems, driving capital to help small and medium industries become energy-efficient, and exploring innovative financing models for R&D for disruptive technologies like green hydrogen to further accelerate the energy transition,” added Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
There are two national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries and 11 community reserves in Manipur((Representative image))
There are two national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries and 11 community reserves in Manipur((Representative image))
environment

Javan Rhinoceros, Wild Ox, Pink Headed Duck vanished from Manipur: Minister

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:56 AM IST
  • Javan Rhinoceros was last sighted at Khuga area of the state in the early 20th century while Wild Ox (Santhou) was seen about 50 years ago near Indo-Myanmar border, as per the official records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza(Instagram)
Dia Mirza(Instagram)
lifestyle

Here's what Dia Mirza thinks the perfect gift is

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Dia Mirza is quite the environmentalist and is always promoting holistic and sustainable living, and she recently made a revelation about what she considers the perfect gift to give someone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait(ANI Photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait(ANI Photo)
environment

'Provide new tractors': Tikait to NGT on order to ban old diesel tractors

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:47 PM IST
'Tractor Kranti (revolution)' became a buzz word after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's call on Saturday for mobilising support of tractor-owners for the ongoing stir against the contentious agri-marketing laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study on climate change views, organized by Brazil's Institute of Technology and Society and the U.S.-based Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, found younger Brazilians in particular see global warming as a major threat to their lives now, as well as in the future.(Unsplash)
The study on climate change views, organized by Brazil's Institute of Technology and Society and the U.S.-based Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, found younger Brazilians in particular see global warming as a major threat to their lives now, as well as in the future.(Unsplash)
environment

Struck by Amazon fires, Brazilians say they want more environmental protection

Reuters, Sao Paulo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:15 PM IST
More than three-quarters of Brazilians think Amazon rainforest fires have hurt the country's image - and that environmental protection should become a priority for the country, even at an economic cost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Changes in the ocean soundscape affect wide swaths of marine life, from tiny snapping shrimp to huge right whales(Unsplash)
Changes in the ocean soundscape affect wide swaths of marine life, from tiny snapping shrimp to huge right whales(Unsplash)
environment

Under the sea, humans have changed ocean sounds

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Not only are humans changing the surface and temperature of the planet, but also its sounds – and those shifts are detectable even in the open ocean.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Net Present Value is the upfront payment made by various infrastructure projects for the loss of forests and its ecosystem services, and is used for various conservation efforts by the ministry.(HT Photo)
Net Present Value is the upfront payment made by various infrastructure projects for the loss of forests and its ecosystem services, and is used for various conservation efforts by the ministry.(HT Photo)
environment

Government may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:37 AM IST
In 2002, SC had directed that infrastructure projects pay NPV for the forest loss while hearing the TN Godavarman Thirumulpad Vs. Union of India case related to forests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prime minister’s goal to slash pollution by 68% in the four decades through 2030 could put Britain on track to deliver net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
The prime minister’s goal to slash pollution by 68% in the four decades through 2030 could put Britain on track to deliver net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
environment

Parts of Britain are already hitting 2030 carbon targets: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Britain has pledged the deepest cuts in greenhouse gas emissions in the Group of 20 nations to put the U.K. at the vanguard of the fight against climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall, the planet was about .05 degrees (.03 degrees Celsius) warmer for the year because the air had fewer cooling aerosols, which unlike carbon dioxide is pollution you can see. (Unsplash)
Overall, the planet was about .05 degrees (.03 degrees Celsius) warmer for the year because the air had fewer cooling aerosols, which unlike carbon dioxide is pollution you can see. (Unsplash)
environment

Study: Pandemic's cleaner air added heat to warming planet

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Earth spiked a bit of a fever in 2020, partly because of cleaner air from the pandemic lockdown, a new study found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Our motive is to spread the message of women empowerment. The Uttarakhand government is supporting us," says one of the two women, Suruti Rawat. (Representative Image)(Stock Image; Pexels)
Our motive is to spread the message of women empowerment. The Uttarakhand government is supporting us," says one of the two women, Suruti Rawat. (Representative Image)(Stock Image; Pexels)
india news

From Wagah to Arunachal, women cycle to promote pollution free environment

ANI, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:16 AM IST
We are starting a trans-Himalaya cycling expedition with an aim of spreading awareness regarding women empowerment and clean Himalaya
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
environment

Industries outside NCR have major influence on Delhi’s air quality: New study

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:37 AM IST
TERI’s analysis found that in 32 pollution monitoring stations, there was an average reduction of 43% and 61% in PM2.5 and NOx concentrations respectively in 2020 during the lockdown period
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
environment

SC seeks Centre's reply on encroachments on Ganga's floodplains in Patna

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against June 30, 2020 order of NGT dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new observations show about a half-meter of sea rise by the end of the century can now be expected with just a 0.5 degree Celsius rise in temperatures. Oceans could rise more than 1 meter at 2 degrees Celsius, a trajectory that will be easily passed under current climate policies. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
The new observations show about a half-meter of sea rise by the end of the century can now be expected with just a 0.5 degree Celsius rise in temperatures. Oceans could rise more than 1 meter at 2 degrees Celsius, a trajectory that will be easily passed under current climate policies. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
environment

Sea levels rising faster than most pessimistic forecasts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The revised estimates published Tuesday in Ocean Science impact the two-fifths of the Earth’s population who live near coastlines. Insured property worth trillions of dollars could face even greater danger from floods, superstorms and tidal surges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India also has other important and endangered megafauna like dugongs and whale sharks whose population status is unknown, say the guidelines.(Reuters)
India also has other important and endangered megafauna like dugongs and whale sharks whose population status is unknown, say the guidelines.(Reuters)
environment

10k aquatic mammals fall victim to fishing vessels each year: Government

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The guidelines aims to reduce bycatch by spreading awareness among fishing communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
environment

Marine heat waves may become more intense, frequent, say scientists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The mixed layer of the ocean which blankets the top 20 to 200 metres is becoming thinner each year, says a new study which warns that the continued loss of this buffer may lead to more frequent and destructive warming events such as marine heat waves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
environment

Decaying urban gas lines are fueling global warming

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Researchers in Europe have devised a way to find methane leaks hidden in crumbling infrastructure. It’s part of a little-known race to slash greenhouse gases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP