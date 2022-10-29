Home / Environment / Can most plastic be recycled? The answer, as per this Greenpeace US report, is…

Can most plastic be recycled? The answer, as per this Greenpeace US report, is…

environment
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 11:56 AM IST

The Greenpeace study offers a grim view of recycling of plastic waste in the US.

Employee of the Siredom integrated waste treatment centre sorts household waste as it goes through a sorting chain, in a Paris suburb.(AFP)
Employee of the Siredom integrated waste treatment centre sorts household waste as it goes through a sorting chain, in a Paris suburb.(AFP)
BySwati Bhasin

In 2021, about 51 million tonnes of plastic was generated by households in the United States but only 2.4 million of this was recycled, reveals a new report by Greenpeace. "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again" - the study by the global campaigner - highlights as the conclusion that "most types of plastic packaging were economically impossible to recycle at the time and would remain so in the future".

Moreover, instead of stepping forward, the US seems to be going backwards as far as plastic recycling is concerned. From 9.5 per cent in 2014 to 8.7 per cent in 2018 and 5-6 per cent in 2021 - plastic recycling is said to have declined in the country, Greenpeace - that works for environmental concerns - further highlights.

And why does it contest the claim of recyclable plastic? Here’s what it has got to say in a statement - “Two of the most common plastics in the U.S. that are often considered recyclable – PET #1 and HDPE #2, typically bottles and jugs – fall well below the EMF NPE threshold, only achieving reprocessing rates of 20.9% and 10.3%, respectively. For every other type of plastic, the reprocessing rate is less than 5%.”

“While PET #1 and HDPE #2 were previously thought of as recyclable, this report finds that being accepted by a recycling processing plant does not necessarily result in them being recycled – effectively negating the recyclability claim,” it adds.

Even everyday packaging serves a tough challenge. The commonly used fast food service items do not meet nearly 60 per cent of requirements to make it acceptable for being called recyclable, it has been underlined. Further, the report points out the decades-long misinformation campaign being waged by plastics, packaging and recycling industries. And instead of plastic, false promises - made 30 years ago about the use of chemical methods - are being recycled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
plastic greenpeace
plastic greenpeace

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out