Climate change made 2022 drought 'at least 20 times likelier': Report

Published on Oct 06, 2022 04:08 AM IST

The World Weather Attribution service -- which calculates how closely linked individual weather events are to global heating -- calculated the drought that gripped Europe, China and North America between June and August was likely to occur once every 20 years.

Human-induced climate change made this summer's withering drought in the Northern Hemisphere at least 20 times more likely to occur, an international team of scientists said Wednesday.

The World Weather Attribution service -- which calculates how closely linked individual weather events are to global heating -- calculated the drought that gripped Europe, China and North America between June and August was likely to occur once every 20 years at current levels of warming.

Without manmade heating, they said a Northern Hemisphere drought such as the one this summer would only be expected to occur in one out of every 400 years.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
