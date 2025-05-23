COP30: ‘Focus on healing, building credibility of climate talks,’ says Brazil

Brazil, the host of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30), has asked all countries who are party to the Paris Agreement to consider the future of climate negotiations when they assemble for the key event later this year. COP30 president designate André Aranha Correa do Lago. (Reuters)

It has made it clear that there are three interconnected priorities during the June climate meetings in Bonn (SB62) and COP30 in November, which include reinforcing multilateralism, connecting the climate talks to people and focusing on implementation of the Paris Agreement.

In a letter on Friday, Brazil urged the parties to reorient the climate talks ahead of the Bonn climate meetings, scheduled to take place from June 16-26. The Bonn talks are seen as a halfway point to the annual climate summit to be held in Brazil this year.

“Against a background in which climate urgency interacts with compounding geopolitical and socioeconomic challenges, the incoming COP30 Presidency hopes all delegations are guided by three interconnected priorities for SB62 and COP30: (1) to reinforce multilateralism and the climate change regime under the UNFCCC, (2) to connect the climate regime to people’s real lives, and (3) to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement by stimulating action and structural adjustments across all institutions that can contribute to it,” the letter signed off by COP30 president designate André Aranha Correa do Lago said.

“This is the time we focus negotiations on healing and upgrading our process, rebuilding a global infrastructure of trust for accelerated and scaled outcomes. The credibility of our multilateral process is in the hands of negotiators in Bonn,” he wrote.

The incoming COP30 Presidency is working to ensure that negotiations, the global mobilisation, the Action Agenda and the Leaders’ Summit where world leaders announce their plans and views, each contribute to “inaugurating a new era of putting into practice what we have agreed”, Lago wrote in his third letter to parties.

During a briefing on Thursday, HT asked COP30 President, ambassador Lago, asked what Brazil expected from COP30, especially against the backdrop of major geopolitical disruptions globally.

“Well, we don’t have that answer yet, because we are listening to countries and this is the process in which we have to make sure that the international community is supportive of the results of COP30. And that is the success, the essential success of COP30, is the strengthening of multilateralism and everybody getting together convinced that it must be the solutions to fight climate change have to come from this dialogue and from this work together. So, we are still building that,” Lago told HT.

He also said he doesn’t want to create specific expectations immediately.

“We don’t want to create, you know, like expectations and we want to do that and this. We really want to listen to the countries and understand their priorities. But I believe that we have received positive inputs regarding the priorities we have been showing in the letters and also in the effort of having a COP that convinces everybody that we have enough things negotiated for us to act more.”

Erosion of trust among developed and developing nations has cast a shadow on the climate negotiations in recent years. Several developing countries are disappointed with the outcome of COP29, also because the agreement on New Collective Quantified Goal was seen to be in favour of developed countries. India led a fierce pushback at COP29 against what it called a “stage-managed” climate finance deal, moments after the Azerbaijan presidency hastily gavelled through a contentious proposal.

The hastily adopted text set a climate finance goal of “at least $300 billion per year by 2035” and launched the ‘Baku to Belém Roadmap to 1.3T’. However, India and other developing countries identified specific problems that could fundamentally alter climate finance obligations. These include the sum being too small and to be delivered only 11 years later.

There was more uncertainty after US, the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gas emissions, under President Donald Trump this January, announced its withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. Developing countries saw this as the largest historical emitter evading its responsibility.

“Acknowledging ongoing calls for COPs’ reform, the incoming Presidency invites all Parties to consider the future of the process itself. As we move from a negotiation-centred to an implementation-centred era, Parties can intensify at SB62 the consideration of approaches and initiatives to increase the efficiency of the process towards enhancing ambition and implementation,” Lago said in his letter.

He further wrote that the Bonn climate meeting could address longstanding challenges, including the excessive number of provisional agenda items for COPs and SBs, overlapping themes, scheduling constraints, and barriers that prevent the effective participation of smaller delegations.

“While these issues remain under consideration, it is advisable to avoid introducing potentially contentious new agenda items that could further burden the process or detract from agreed priorities. Looking ahead, future COPs can represent a new generation of climate conferences: not as isolated diplomatic events, but as systemic platforms to accelerate delivery, measure progress, and engage a broader ecosystem of actors,”

the Brazil Presidency has emphasised.

The first Global Stocktake (GST) which took place in Dubai at COP28, stands as a guide to Mission 1.5 and to our collective project around the vision of the UN Climate Convention, Lago said.

All public and private stakeholders should work together towards the full implementation of the Paris Agreement by considering the findings of the GST. This includes the global calls for efforts towards halting and reversing deforestation and forest degradation by 2030, and for accelerating the global energy transition, Lago wrote, adding that parties should support one another to advance collectively on tripling renewable energy capacity globally, doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements, and transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly, and equitable manner.