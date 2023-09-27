Exclusive: Hearing of climate crisis petition of six youngsters begins

Six lawyers. Six petitioners, the youngest 11, the oldest 24. That's one side. 32 European countries, including the United Kingdom, Turkey and even transcontinental Russia. A team of 80 lawyers. That's the other. On September 27, a David-versus-Goliath drama will unfold at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg, France. The implications of this legal battle will be of mythological proportions too --- the youth are taking the nations to task over their response to global warming and arguing that their fundamental human rights, including their right to be free from torture, inhuman or degrading treatment (Article 3) is being violated. They argue that they are afflicted by climate anxiety and a deep worry about their future and quality of life. PREMIUM European Court of Human Rights(CherryX / Wikimedia Commons)

This case was set in motion by the harrowing wildfires that ravaged Portugal in 2017 and ignited a fervour within the hearts of six Portuguese youths (André age 15, Catarina age 23, Cláudia 24, Mariana 11, Martim 20, and Sofia 18), who witnessed their homeland's ecological devastation firsthand. Now, represented by a team from the international not-for-profit Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), they seek to hold 32 countries, all signatories of the Paris Agreement, accountable for their actions and inaction in the face of the climate crisis. This case not only symbolises hope for the future, it will also chart a course for climate justice through channels of the law.

In this exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Gearóid Ó Cuinn, founding director of GLAN, and Gerry Liston, senior lawyer with GLAN, provided insights into the case's background, its significance, and the potential outcomes that could reverberate globally. Their legal arguments will challenge excessive carbon emissions as a violation of fundamental human rights.

"This is the largest climate change-related case to ever be heard at the European Court of Human Rights. It also makes legal history – never before have so many countries had to defend themselves in front of any court anywhere in the world," Ó Cuinn said. Read edited excerpts:

Q. Can you provide some background on the case initiated by the six Portuguese youths against 32 nations and the circumstances that led to it?

Dr Gearóid Ó Cuinn: In 2017, a series of deadly wildfires broke out in Portugal, close to where some of the youth applicants live, prompting them to take action to safeguard their futures. It was then that they connected with the GLAN and decided to take a climate case against multiple countries to the ECtHR. They decided to do so because their physical and mental health is already being harmed by the impacts of climate change and unless countries, including European countries, adopt much steeper greenhouse gas emissions reductions urgently, these impacts will worsen dramatically over the course of their lifetimes. Portugal is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change in Europe and it is imperative that global warming is held to 1.5°C, as an absolute upper limit, to ensure that the youth-applicants have a liveable future.

Together with GLAN, they launched a crowdfunding campaign in 2017 and set about building the case. GLAN brought together a team of lawyers and experts and spent two years developing the arguments with them. The case was then filed in September 2020.

Q. What specific impacts, both in terms of health and environment, are these young individuals facing due to climate change and global warming?

Dr Gearóid Ó Cuinn: The youth applicants experience significant impacts from climate change, especially due to increasing heat extremes. In particular, during recent heat waves, they have been restricted in their ability to spend time outdoors, exercise, sleep and concentrate properly. Some of them also suffer from health conditions like asthma which is worsened by extreme heat. The youth are also mentally impacted by the climate crisis and the failure of governments to act, they suffer from climate anxiety and worry for their future.

Q. How have the applicant's the right to life, right to respect of private and family life, been infringed upon?

Gerry Liston: The youth applicants argue that the respondent countries are obligated by the ECHR to rapidly reduce both emissions released within their borders and also the contributions they make to emissions released in other countries. As to emissions released within their borders, they rely on the Climate Action Tracker's fair share assessments to show that if every country in the world made the same effort as any individual Respondent country, global warming would reach a catastrophic 3°C or worse by 2100.

The applicants argue that their rights are being violated by governments’ inaction on emissions reductions in line with the Paris Agreement. They say that their right to life (Article 2), right to be free from torture, inhuman or degrading treatment (Article 3), right to privacy and family life (Article 8), and their right to be free from discrimination on grounds of their age (Article 14) is being violated due to the catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis caused by greenhouse gases.