IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Feminist perspective needed in environmental studies to combat climate crisis
"As climate change continues to make water sources volatile and scarce, women and marginalised groups stand to lose the most due to their position within water dynamics."(Unsplash)
"As climate change continues to make water sources volatile and scarce, women and marginalised groups stand to lose the most due to their position within water dynamics."(Unsplash)
environment

Feminist perspective needed in environmental studies to combat climate crisis

Women are disproportionately affected by the ongoing climate crisis since they directly manage natural resources in most communities via activities such as water collection and food production.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:03 PM IST

Women are disproportionately affected by the ongoing climate crisis since they directly manage natural resources in most communities via activities such as water collection and food production, making it essential to view all areas of environmental research with a gender-lens, say scientists.

"As climate change continues to make water sources volatile and scarce, women and marginalised groups stand to lose the most due to their position within water dynamics," Martina Angela Caretta, feminist geographer and senior lecturer at Sweden's Lund University, told PTI.

Caretta, who is the Coordinating Lead Author of the chapter on 'water' for the 2nd Working Group of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said women are particularly affected due to their exclusion from decision-making roles in water management and irrigation.

"Water as a means of agricultural production is dominated by men through a hydro-patriarchy, meaning that the subordination of women in male-dominated societies and communities is reflected in the water sector," she said.

"This unequal access manifests itself in the act of water fetching, in which the distances travelled for water will increase, health conditions for women will worsen, and they will become more dependent on male figures for income," the feminist geographer explained.

Debra Roberts, head of the Sustainable and Resilient City Initiatives Unit in eThekwini Municipality in Durban, South Africa, concurred.

According to Roberts, young girls and women are deprived of social standing in many instances -- from not being taught how to swim, to their lack of access to education opportunities -- limiting their adaptive capacity amidst the climate crisis.

Women are also disproportionately affected by environmental degradation due to industrial mining operations across the globe.

Citing her earlier research along with Sofia Zaragocin at Universidad de San Francisco in Ecuador, Caretta said the large-scale extraction of water for mining in South America is linked to territory dispossession, contamination, and an increase in gender-based violence, "all of which directly affect women."

"In particular, indigenous women are affected by these impacts to water as they are constructed as guardians of culture and natural resources, in addition to being mothers," she explained.

In order to challenge these inequities, the climate scientist asserted that it is essential to uplift and recognise the ongoing, active organising that women in Latin America do against these extractive industries.

Caretta said the lived experiences of women in such communities need to be incorporated into decision-making processes, "whether these are city council meetings or World Bank reports."

Roberts agreed, adding that it is critical for scientists to understand the people and social systems that use their findings.

"That is why understanding politics and history should be a prerequisite for anyone working in the applied sciences. That understanding of the relationship between science and society has stayed with me and informed my subsequent career in climate change science," Roberts told PTI.

"How to break the power hierarchy, and how to build equity? How can every adaptation and mitigation project, sustainable development projects break gender-blindness?," are some questions that need to be addressed in climate change research, according to Professor Joyashree Roy from the Department of Energy, Environment, and Climate at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand.

Caretta added that scholars need to have better awareness of their privileges, and the unequal power dynamics between their research participants 'in the field' and themselves.

"I might be biased, but I do believe that all geographers should be feminist geographers. By adding a layer of research into the lived experience and subjectivities of humans, we can better understand and inform environmental interactions," she explained.

One way to overcome the unequal impacts of the climate crisis would be to have more women scientists studying its effects, believes Roy.

"Women currently make up less than 30 per cent of researchers worldwide and recent studies have found that women in STEM fields publish less, are paid less for their research, and do not progress as far as men in their careers," she told PTI.

The Covid-19 pandemic has added to these woes, according to Caretta

"The pandemic has turned the clock of gender equality back considerably. During the pandemic male scholars have capitalised on working from home to produce article after article for publication, while women scientists carry the double burden of housework and professional work," the Lund University lecturer added.

Roy is hopeful of better progress, heading into the future.

"IPCC is making rapid progress in breaking away from this stereotype and trying multiple ways to get the best scientists to improve this balance," she said.

"Climate change talk needs to be in our everyday discussion if we as humanity want to avoid worst impact. Similar is the case of gender divide," Roy added.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
climate change crisis
Close
The Daintree Rainforest is a tropical rainforest region on the north east coast of Queensland, Australia. (Shutterstock)
The Daintree Rainforest is a tropical rainforest region on the north east coast of Queensland, Australia. (Shutterstock)
environment

Two-thirds of tropical rainforests destroyed or degraded globally: Data

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The forest loss is also a major contributor of climate-warming emissions, with the dense tropical forest vegetation representing the largest living reservoir of carbon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ratna Singh (Sourced photo)
Ratna Singh (Sourced photo)
environment

Meet the woman of the wild

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:45 PM IST
A qualified safari guide, trainer, sustainable tourism professional and farmer, Ratna Singh feels elated to have trained hundreds of girls in this field today
READ FULL STORY
Close
The variations result from differences in recommendations for and consumptions of individual foods within the six main food groups - protein foods, dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables, and oils/fats.(Pixabay)
The variations result from differences in recommendations for and consumptions of individual foods within the six main food groups - protein foods, dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables, and oils/fats.(Pixabay)
health

Study uncovers association of greenhouse gas emissions with dietary guidelines

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:32 PM IST
A study drove by the Nutrition Journal, involving seven countries discovered that greenhouse gas emissions associated with national dietary guidelines advocating a healthy diet vary greatly between countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
She said the four most common and interlinked assumptions found are: women are innately caring and connected to the environment; women are a homogenous and vulnerable group; gender equality is a women's issue and; gender equality is a numbers game.(Unsplash)
She said the four most common and interlinked assumptions found are: women are innately caring and connected to the environment; women are a homogenous and vulnerable group; gender equality is a women's issue and; gender equality is a numbers game.(Unsplash)
environment

Gender assumptions have harmful impact on climate adaption and resilience

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The findings of a recent study suggests that outdated assumptions regarding gender continue to hinder effective and fair policymaking, along with the action for climate mitigation and adaptation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
environment

Pilibhit tiger reserve’s approach reducing deadly conflict: Officials

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Erection of a 40-km-long electric fence around the part of the reserve known most for man-animal encounters has also helped in containing the incidents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said global CO2 emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020.(Unsplash)
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said global CO2 emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020.(Unsplash)
environment

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7% fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published today in the science journal Biology Letters.(Pixabay)
The study was published today in the science journal Biology Letters.(Pixabay)
environment

Animals fake death for long periods to escape predators: Study

ANI, Bristol [england]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:02 PM IST
A recent study by researchers from the University of Bristol has found that many animals fake death to try to escape their predators. With some individuals in prey species remaining motionless, if in danger, for extended lengths of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
environment

Climate crisis transformed Indian summer; the worst, say experts, is yet to come

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The outlook for 2021 is worrying. According to IMD’s Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System , the forecast suggests above-normal seasonal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely over most of India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists have previously calculated that CO2 emissions fell by 7% during the full year 2020 as people stayed at home because of the pandemic.(File photo for representation)
Scientists have previously calculated that CO2 emissions fell by 7% during the full year 2020 as people stayed at home because of the pandemic.(File photo for representation)
environment

Global energy-related emissions rise in December despite pandemic shutdowns

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Figures released Tuesday by the International Energy Agency show emissions from the production and use of oil, gas and coal were 2% higher in December 2020 than a year earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The environmentalist has submitted pictures and videos with location coordinates as evidence of illegal dumping. (Sourced Photo )
The environmentalist has submitted pictures and videos with location coordinates as evidence of illegal dumping. (Sourced Photo )
environment

Mumbai: Raw sewage dumping in Bhandup salt lakes, environmentalist seeks action

By Prayag Arora-Desai | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • The road, HT learned, has been constructed by a contractor to facilitate the installation of new sewer lines, for which wastewater from existing sewers is being pumped out in the salt lakes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The steep rise in extreme weather events in recent decades is mainly because of climate change,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences and co-author.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
“The steep rise in extreme weather events in recent decades is mainly because of climate change,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences and co-author.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
environment

Study: Sharp rise in extreme weather events in last 50 yrs

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The paper, published in ScienceDirect journal on February 26, compared extreme weather events across two 20-year periods—1980-1999 and 2000-2019. The comparison highlighted an increase of 138% in heatwaves, 193% in lightning strikes, 25% in cold waves, 28% in floods, and a decrease of 19% in tropical cyclones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The agenda for the discussion of around 14 projects have been pending for over a year. That will be the priority in this meeting,” said a senior forest department official.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image)
“The agenda for the discussion of around 14 projects have been pending for over a year. That will be the priority in this meeting,” said a senior forest department official.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image)
environment

Ridge body to discuss Metro and RRTS projects on March 5

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:59 AM IST
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai approved the appointment of independent members to the board, Sohail Madan, the Delhi centre manager of the Bombay Natural History Society and Vivek Menon, chief executive officer of Wildlife Trust of India, last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new law bans the sale, supply and distribution of a range of single-use items in South Australia, Environment Minister David Speirs said.(Unsplash)
The new law bans the sale, supply and distribution of a range of single-use items in South Australia, Environment Minister David Speirs said.(Unsplash)
environment

Australian state bans plastic drinking straws and stirrers

AP, Adelaide, Australia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:28 PM IST
An Australian state on Monday became the first in the country to ban some single-used plastic items including drinking straws, stir sticks and cutlery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSE said the courts are stretched and they managed to dispose of only 86 cases (environment and pollution-related) on an average every day in 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CSE said the courts are stretched and they managed to dispose of only 86 cases (environment and pollution-related) on an average every day in 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
environment

In 2019, 50,000 environment-related cases remained pending in courts

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:46 AM IST
The analysis is part of Centre for Science and Environment's (CSE’s) annual review titled “State of India’s Environment 2021” released last week. Interestingly, the highest backlog was found in the cases related to The Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act, followed by The Indian Forest Act, Forest Conservation Act and the Noise Pollution Rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In our intensely polluted, heart-and-lung-disease causing air, large swathes of Indians qualify as potential victims.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
In our intensely polluted, heart-and-lung-disease causing air, large swathes of Indians qualify as potential victims.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
environment

Don’t ignore climate change in North India

By Bharati Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:19 AM IST
In both North India and Texas, climate change is causing sudden temperature changes that people cannot cope with.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP