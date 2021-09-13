India shows economic development, clean energy can go hand-in-hand: John Kerry

The US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's ambitious climate targets and said that the developing country in the Global South has demonstrated that economic development and clean energy can go hand-in hand.

Kerry who is on two-day visit to India, ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasglow in November, praised the country's goal to achieve 450GW of renewable energy by 2030.

"PM Modi has set very ambitious targets in India. The target of 450 GW by 2030, of renewable energy, is one of the most powerful goals in the world. You have already reached about 100 GW. I congratulate India for a remarkable milestone," Kerry said.

He also expressed confidence that the target is achievable and that the US would “look forward to partnering with India.”

Earlier in the day, Kerry met external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Union power minister RK Singh to discuss climate goals.

He then announced the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation dialogue, one of the two main tracks of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April this year.

The Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation dialogue is aimed at serving as a “powerful avenue for US-India collaboration,” Kerry said.

Kerry's is expected to meet ministers, policymakers and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and ramp up India's clean energy transition, during his second visit to India.

Kerry said India has also highlighted that clean energy isn't a choice any more. “I look forward to seeing this ambition hopefully given its proper due credit at COP26 in Glasgow,” he said.

He also urged the countries to come together and work towards reaching global net-zero emissions by 2050.

“No country can do this alone. And the world cannot do it if everybody doesn't sign up to be part of the solution. That is why we are working to rally the world to address this massive challenge and to raise ambition in the lead-up to the COP26 meeting in Glasgow,” Kerry said.