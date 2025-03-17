PM2.5 monitoring: 214 out of 406 cities meet standard, says MoEFCC in Lok Sabha

Out of 406 cities where PM 2.5 — the fine, respirable particulate matter — is monitored, only 214 are complying with national ambient air quality standards, the Union environment ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. A truck-mounted sprinkler sprays tiny droplets of water to counter air pollution in Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for environment, made the statement while responding to questions raised by leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on whether it was true that several cities experiencing air pollution crisis lack air quality monitoring systems.

Gandhi further asked for details of cities where air quality monitoring systems are currently operational, and the steps taken by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to expand air quality monitoring network, along with details of inter-state mechanism to tackle the issue.

“Air quality monitoring is carried out by the CPCB and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCB) in 551 cities. Out of 406 cities measured for PM 2.5 levels in 2023, 214 cities are complying with National Ambient Air Quality Standards,” Singh said.

SPCBs and Pollution Control Committees have prepared plans for the expansion of air quality monitoring network in additional 119 cities, he added.

The NAAQS standard for PM 2.5 is 40 micrograms per cubic metres annually and 60 micrograms per cubic metres daily (24 hour).

HT reported last July that air pollution exposure can cause deaths even at levels much lower than what is considered the Indian national standard, according to a study published in Lancet Planetary Health.

The report found that across 10 major cities in India — Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Shimla, and Varanasi – around 33,000 deaths every year are attributable to PM 2.5 pollution levels that breach the WHO guideline of only 15 micrograms per cubic metres. The national standard for fine, particulate matter or PM 2.5 (24 hours) is 60 micrograms per cubic metres.