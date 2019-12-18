Ex-serviceman robbed of car at gunpoint in Batala

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:33 IST

Five persons robbed a car, a Hyundai Verna, from an ex-serviceman at gunpoint near Divine Will Public school on Batala-Amritsar bypass on Wednesday.

As per information, victim Harjeet Singh, 40, resident of Hasanpura, along with his son was going to the school to pick his wife, who teaches in the school, but as he entered the highway, a white Verna car overtook his vehicle. They intercepted the retired army man’s vehicle by barging their vehicle in front of his car.

“Three persons stepped out of the car and two of them pointed pistols at me. They tried to pull me out of the car, but I resisted and tried to drive away. Meanwhile, the other accused pointed a pistol at my son, following which I got out and gave the keys to them,” said Harjeet Singh.

“The three accused entered into the vehicle and took my son along with them. After driving for 100 metres, they dropped my son in the middle of the road and drove away towards Amritsar,” he added.

BK Singla, deputy superintendent of police (DSP-city) said, “After getting information about the incident, All entry and exit points were sealed and special teams were dispatched to nab the accused,” he added.

“We are checking CCTV footage of nearby cameras. Information about the car and other details were also given at various toll plazas. The accused will be put behind bars very soon,” the DSP added. The incident comes just a few days after a car and ₹70,000 were robbed from a villager near the Armaan Palace at gunpoint.