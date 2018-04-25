7 Hina Khan pics to prove there’s not a single look she can’t pull off

Before we begin anything, if you haven’t followed Hina Khan on Instagram, you should. It’s pretty obvious at this point that the Bigg Boss 11 star has been killing it in the style stakes lately (just a quick scroll through her Instagram profile and you’ll realise she’s turning out look after look), so it’s about time something was said.

Unlike other TV actors, Hina is down to try anything. No matter the silhouette, colour, print, cut, or more, nothing is off-limits. And that’s what we love — someone who isn’t intimidated by trends and really goes for it. Yet Hina proves time after time that she likes to keep it simple — usually carrying patterns and colours from head-to-toe — and we dig it.

Like this current-season bold, abstract print Satya Paul saree she wore to Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018. We’re loving everything about this particular look, and Hina’s edgy style as a whole. The actor definitely knows a thing or two about fashion as she did right by pairing the look with only the bare essentials — beautifully done make-up, a black blouse from Ashish and Shefali Official and statement necklace and ring from Azotiique — since the saree was the main attraction.

Look, we could go on and on about how stylish Hina is, but we’ll let you peruse for yourself in our roundup of her best fashion moments ahead.

1. If you’re wearing a saree, why not go the whole way? Because is there anything better than wearing an Indian drape with equally stunning traditional jewellery? Hina wore this Arpitha Raj Randeep look in March 2018.

2. Hina wore a flowy, albeit sophisticated, Lina Mane number — the sweet and flirty bodice with paneled corset detail gives this otherwise simple blush gown its charm and dynamic — in April 2018.

3. The side stripes on Hina’s Panache fashion track pants stood out from a mile away. Thanks to its smart tailoring her look from March 2018 is more dinner party than gym-to-street, right?

4. Hina kept it chic with this ash grey ensemble from Nikhita Tandon in March 2018. Although, we’ve got to admit, the sexy sheer detail and tier after trier of ruffles added that little something extra.

5. Hina rocked an Alpana Neeraj jumpsuit in January 2018. The elaborate super-embellished statement sleeves gave the one-piece its textural intrigue.

6. Hina posted this seriously sparkly mini dress with metallic embellishments look from Lina Mane in April 2018.

7. Hina played the part of schoolgirl — in the most chic way possible — by pairing monochromatic separates for a youthful feel. Her ultra-girlie embroidered denim jacket from Alamode by Akanksha injected a low-key street vibe.

