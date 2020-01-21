90s’ French Manicure, Paper Clip, Glitter Half-Moons: 7 Nail Trends for 2020

fashion-and-trends

Getting your nails done is a different form of therapy, although it takes up time your nails come out perfectly complimenting your outfit and adding extra pizzazz to your whole look. Whether it be a party or a day at the office, putting effort for your nails always pays off. With spring-time approaching, it is time to switch up your nail polish from the darker hues, stiletto nails and try something new. From glitter half moons to a fresh take on the French manicure, here are seven inspirations you can take to your salon straight off the Spring/Summer 2020 runway shows.

Christian Siriano

The French manicure is being redesigned, with sea-foam green paired with silver chunky glitter. A perfect summer look, for day and night.

A fun summer look for everyday. ( Instagram/ julieknailsnyc )

Khaite

The 90s’ are resurfacing with platform shoes, halter tops, and corsets so why not nails? The classic French manicure of the 90s’ is back, with a razor-thin tip and the cleanest, minimal classy look.

This 90s’ inspired look is minimal and classy. ( Instagram/ betina_goldstein )

Kate Spade

This bright lilac can be just the perfect amount of attention-grabbing and not over-the-top. It is simple and creative. A pretty summer look, it is bound to work with dark or light colours.

Bright shades like this lilac go well with dark or light outfits. ( Instagram/ andrea_149 )

Tibi

A classic nude shade, this brown purple-tinted is clean and professional while being fun. If you are looking for an extra touch, take a look at legendary manicurist Jin Soon Choi’s style book using a paper-clip to recreate the loops on the ring fingers.

You can never go wrong with a nude varnish. ( Instagram/ jinsoonchoi )

Oscar De La Renta

A creamy orange paired with bright orange are the summer colours you are waiting for. A beautiful combination for a flirty, carefree vibe.

Orange is the perfect colour for spring. ( Instagram/ misspopnails )

Rag & Bone

Those who love their dark hues and do not want to go all the way can opt for this simple dark French manicure. Switch it up by using shades such as burgundy and grey instead of black.

A dark French manicure is perfect for those who like dark hues. ( Instagram/ jinsoon )

Marc Jacobs

Those who said bright colours and glitter is for kids can take a look at the Marc Jacobs runways. A bright slime green and holographic glitter in a half moon shape is the cutest and most fun way to welcome springtime.

A fun and funky way to bring sparkle into your everyday life. ( Instagram/ nailsbymei )

Which nail trend will you show off this new year?

