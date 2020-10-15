Ahead of festive season, check out these vibrant lehenga-choli sets to glam up your ethnic wear

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 21:09 IST

Why attend a wedding ceremony or any traditional function looking average when you can dress up in your favourite ethnic attire and walk around in grace and style? With wedding and festive season round the corner, get ready to doll up in a gorgeous lehenga-choli and be ready to grab all the eyeballs at the event venue.

However, the availability of a huge variety makes it a little difficult to settle on one of them while shopping. To help you out, we have prepared a special list of the best lehenga-choli sets that you can get online, without burning a hole in your pocket or spending a whole lot of your fortune. Have a look:

1.Vibrant colour combination: Acuity Exim lehenga choli

The heavy embroidery work crafted by Acuity Exim, this net lehenga- choli is available in a semi-stitched form. It is the ideal ethnic wear for a wedding function.

The lehenga, fabricated with a heavy net, comes in a semi-stitched form to allow you to get it ready as per your size. It has a 2.2-metre- long net dupatta and unstitched satin silk blouse piece in rich golden colour.

Both lehenga and dupatta have dori and sequins embroidered all over. It is advisable to get it dry cleaned to retain the original colour and texture of this pretty lehenga- choli. Other than this, you can wash it with warm water.

B08672F8G6

2.High-grade fabric: Epex lehenga choli

Fit for hand or machine wash with cold water, Epex’s lehenga-choli features beautiful embroidery work and has a regular-fit size. This one from Epex brand is a must-have for all the ladies out there.

The semi-stitched lehenga is manufactured using premium quality net material embellished with dori and sequins. The blouse piece paired with this is of Banglori silk fabric exquisitely embroidered with threads and zari.

B07NQ6F7T2

3.Beautiful embroidered details: 7 Horse Selection lehenga choli

Easy-to-wear, the 7 Horse Selection’s lehenga-choli is made with excellent quality net material and available at a reasonable price. This set includes a 2.5-metre-long lehenga and 1.6-metre blouse piece.

The dupatta is 2.2 metres in length that allows you to style it the in any way you like. Each of these cloth pieces have a pretty embroidery design along with broad golden border. You can accessorize it as per your choice to make it fit for every traditional ceremony.

B08L28T2K2, B07VQ8TFPG

4.Premium-quality fabric product: Flosive lehenga choli

Trendy and with a sober design, Flosive’s lehenga-choli in black colour comes at a reasonable price. You can get it stitched as per your size and requirement.

If you are planning to ditch those vibrant colours and keep it low-key yet elegant, then go for this black-coloured lehenga choli from the house of Flosive. Crafted beautifully using high-quality fabric, this set contains a semi-stitched net lehenga, an unstitched satin blouse piece and net dupatta.

Available at a reasonable price, it is suitable for both big fat weddings ceremonies as well as a regular traditional event. You can pair it with heavy jewellery or a statement piece as per the occasion and preference.

B083QFTRQK

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter