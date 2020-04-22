Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe is a go-to for millennial style inspiration. Throwback to her best looks

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:23 IST

Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after style inspirations in Bollywood. The Kalank actor’s style evolution is as interesting as her choice of films she has done since her debut, Student of the Year in 2012 till her last release so far, Karan Johar’s Kalank last year that failed miserably at the box office but the Raazi actor was much lauded for the way she looked in the film with all the traditional silhouettes she donned in the film. Bhatt initially was into the templated norm of dressing that worked for many actors in the past but post 2014, we saw the talented performer trying to figure out a style signature.

A signature with a message, that represented a new age of actors who just do not stand and pose all dolled up with the help of their team of stylists but also to have a sense of individuality to their image. A personal message that can be conveyed through what you put on your back. Alia Bhatt in no time became one of the most significant fashion icons among the new-age millennials who struggle to identify with who they really are and how to present themselves.

The Gully Boy actor does love her feminine silhouettes and most of them have worked for her but she also tried some edgy patterns in between to figure what really works for her. We have rarely seen her going overboard in terms of her choice of clothing, jewellery or accessories. She mostly keeps it simple and clean. She loves her oversized clothes especially when it comes to comfort clothing. Oversized jackets, sweatshirts, graphic T-shirts, sleepwear, co-ord sets, pantsuits made way into her closet and the bodycon dresses, short skirts and the embellished anarkali suits were mostly left behind.

The delicate demeanour found its match. Alia Bhatt has been a complete designer’s delight with big names like Prabal Gurung, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherji, Jonathan Simkhai, Georges Hobeika among others who have dressed her in the past.

We wish to see the power-packed performer in many more interesting looks. Which one is your favourite look of hers?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter