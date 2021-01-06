e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Alia Bhatt steals the show in bralette and jeans with Ranbir Kapoor at Deepika Padukone’s birthday bash

Alia Bhatt steals the show in bralette and jeans with Ranbir Kapoor at Deepika Padukone’s birthday bash

Alia Bhatt attended Deepika Padukone’s birthday with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen. The actor looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a bralette worth Rs 4k which she teamed with a pair of black distressed jeans.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 13:11 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Alia Bhatt steals the show in bralette and jeans at Deepika Padukone’s birthday
Alia Bhatt steals the show in bralette and jeans at Deepika Padukone’s birthday (Instagram/lakshmilehr)
         

Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone rang in her 35th birthday yesterday. The stunner, along with husband Ranveer Singh, hosted a couple of close friends to celebrate her birthday. Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were among the few who were with the actor on her special day.

However, it was Alia who stole the spotlight with her sartorial pick. The Highway actor made an entry with boyfriend Ranbir and sister Shaheen looking absolutely stunning in her all-black attire. For the night, Alia wore a black bralette and flaunted her lean figure. The satin bralette featured exaggerated puff balloon sleeves that had deep cuffs and button details.

The plunging neckline top also had gathered details in the front, adding an extra oomph to the look. Alia teamed the top with a pair of slightly distressed comfy fit denims and a pair of black heels. Maintaining the all-black look, the actor accessorised her ensemble with a sling leather bag. Alia was also seen wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings and we love this outfit.

 
 

For her glam, Alia opted to keep her hair off her face and tie them in a ponytail. She was also seen donning on-point eyeliner teamed with kohl-clad eyes, mascara-laden lashes and a glossy lip. The Kalank actor looked jaw-droppingly stunning in the outfit. If you also liked Alia’s top, let us tell you, it is from the London-based brand House of CB and is worth Rs 6,870 (GBP 69). However, in the sale, you can get it for Rs 3,883 (GBP 39).

Alia Bhatt’s top is worth Rs 4k
Alia Bhatt’s top is worth Rs 4k ( houseofcb.com )

For the night, Deepika Padukone also opted to wear an all-black attire. She wore a baggy top with a pair of faux leather pants. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in his crisp white T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of black jeans and matching boots.

