Are we ready for shoes that smell like chicken? Crocs and KFC are making it possible this Spring season

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 11:42 IST

Chicken lovers and sneakerheads have found a reason to rejoice this fashion season. Not that we ever judged what you were wearing to your favourite KFC outlet to eat a bucket (or as many as you like) of the finger-lickin’ good fried chicken, but this collaboration is something we’re all looking forward to.

KFC and Crocs have partnered to create two versions of the limited-edition Crocs. The first, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Bucket Clog, is a sky-high, platform avant-garde version that Global artist, Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) debuted while attending New York Fashion Week’s shows on February 11. The second, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog (a classic clog version), will be available in unisex sizes for $59.99 in Spring 2020.

Covered in fried chicken print and a striped base, this footwear range will make your dreams of wearing a bucket of chicken come true finally.

The clogs will also come with two removable, chicken-scented ‘Jibbitz’ charms that look like a fried chicken drumstick.

Crocs CMO Terence Reilly added they were “thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog.”

Crocs has been rolling out a list of never-heard-before collaborations including clogs inspired by the rock band KISS, Luke Combs, and Post Malone. With KFC, it’s a tasty collaboration featuring shoes (clogs and platforms) decorated with deep-fried chicken and a red and white KFC chicken bucket on the soles.

