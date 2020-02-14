e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Are we ready for shoes that smell like chicken? Crocs and KFC are making it possible this Spring season

Are we ready for shoes that smell like chicken? Crocs and KFC are making it possible this Spring season

This year, Crocs is reinforcing its mission of “everyone comfortable in their own shoes” for the fourth year running of its global Come As You Are campaign.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 14, 2020 11:42 IST
Saumya Sharma
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Crocs and KFC are making it possible this Spring season.
Crocs and KFC are making it possible this Spring season.(Crocs/Instagram)
         

Chicken lovers and sneakerheads have found a reason to rejoice this fashion season. Not that we ever judged what you were wearing to your favourite KFC outlet to eat a bucket (or as many as you like) of the finger-lickin’ good fried chicken, but this collaboration is something we’re all looking forward to.

KFC and Crocs have partnered to create two versions of the limited-edition Crocs. The first, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Bucket Clog, is a sky-high, platform avant-garde version that Global artist, Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) debuted while attending New York Fashion Week’s shows on February 11. The second, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog (a classic clog version), will be available in unisex sizes for $59.99 in Spring 2020.

 

Covered in fried chicken print and a striped base, this footwear range will make your dreams of wearing a bucket of chicken come true finally.

The clogs will also come with two removable, chicken-scented ‘Jibbitz’ charms that look like a fried chicken drumstick.

 

Crocs CMO Terence Reilly added they were “thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog.”

KFC partnered with Crocs to introduce this spring’s hottest shoes – Kentucky Fried Chicken® X Crocs™ Clogs. Featuring a realistic Kentucky Fried Chicken pattern and a nod to the iconic red-striped bucket, the Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog will be available for consumer purchase spring 2020.
KFC partnered with Crocs to introduce this spring’s hottest shoes – Kentucky Fried Chicken® X Crocs™ Clogs. Featuring a realistic Kentucky Fried Chicken pattern and a nod to the iconic red-striped bucket, the Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog will be available for consumer purchase spring 2020. ( KFC )

Crocs has been rolling out a list of never-heard-before collaborations including clogs inspired by the rock band KISS, Luke Combs, and Post Malone. With KFC, it’s a tasty collaboration featuring shoes (clogs and platforms) decorated with deep-fried chicken and a red and white KFC chicken bucket on the soles.

