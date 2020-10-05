Athiya Shetty gives ethnic wear a sexy spin, takes glam quotient a notch higher for millennial brides

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:11 IST

Making us catch our breaths off guard with her drop-dead gorgeous looks, Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty has been flooding the Internet with latest ravishing pictures from a magazine photoshoot and fans cannot keep calm. As big fat Indian weddings take a back seat amid Covid-19, Athiya’s slew of glamorous pictures and videos showed how brides-to-be should keep the zest of the celebrations alive.

Playing the millennial bride as she shot in the magnificent backdrop of Dubai, Athiya left fans and fashion police swooning be it over her sexy cocktail saree or radiant lehenga. Redefining the cocktail saree with a smoking hot spin, Athiya was seen draped in six yards of elegant satin pink saree with embroidered blouse.

Another picture showed her wearing a blush pink lehenga featuring border ornamented with feathers and placement embroidery while the second visible layer was of raw silk. The net blouse had a square neck line and floral motifs adorned with sequence and dabka work. Athiya accessorized her look with silver neckpiece and a bracelet as she struck a “flirty and fabulous”pose in the Rs 2,09,000 priced ethnic wear.

In a few pictures, the diva was seen donning an orange double layer lehenga in raw silk adorned with gotta patti and pearl work and teamed it with an ombre dupatta drenched in sunshiny hues. Accessorising her look only with a pair of heavy gold earrings and a finger ring, Athiya opted for subtle makeup as she left her beautiful looks open.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Athiya captioned the pictures, “escape the ordinary (sic).”

The lehenga is priced at Rs 98,000 on Frontier Raas website.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter