Beautiful plus-size bride proves a Sabyasachi wedding lehenga is for everybody
Dolly Menghani's Sabyasachi look has garnered over 1,000 comments and some three lakh-plus 'likes' in two days on Instagram, resonating with users because of its body positive message. Read on to see the curvy bride in her breathtaking Sabya lehenga.
It’s increasingly common these days for brides to pose in their stunning designer wedding lehengas — so much so that our eyes sometimes glaze over when we see them in our Instagram feeds. But one bride wore a floral Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga that people are noticing — and for all the right reasons.
On Thursday, the ace designer, who famously designed the wedding lehengas for actor Anushka Sharma and many other celeb brides, took to Instagram to share newly-married Dolly Menghani’s big day look. And if your’re a bride-to-be with curves, you’ll love this one.
See the breathtaking full-figured bride in her Sabya lehenga for yourself:
From sports people to bankers, actors to politicians, doctors to artists, we have been dressing up brides across the globe for the last 14 years. But some brides leave an indelible impression on our minds. Dolly Menghani is certainly up there as one of our all time favourites. Confident, radiant, and happy- Dolly is just a burst of sunshine! It’s girls like her that make our job such a privilege. So from all of us at Sabyasachi- a collective shoutout- HELLO DOLLY! @dolly_menghani Image Courtesy: @aligphoto #Sabyasachi #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBridesWorldwide #DreamWeddings #DestinationWeddings #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
Here’s the truth: Not every bride-to-be can be — or even aspires to be — a size 0 on her wedding day. But for those of us who celebrate (and flaunt!) our gorgeous real-girl curves, buying a designer wedding lehenga can be a little complicated. To the rescue: Dolly’s absolutely gorgeous curve-friendly lehenga that not only fits her body beautifully, but also flatters and enhances her best assets.
If you’re feeling a floral print, this of-the-moment white, blush, and red Sabyasachi look is a winner for those with a penchant for modern blooms. It’s a feminine, fun way to wear a print if ornate, all-over embellised lehengas aren’t your thing.
Not surprisingly, the photos of Dolly’s Sabyasachi look, clicked by Hong Kong-based Ali G Studios, quickly garnered over 1,000 comments and some three lakh-plus ‘likes’ on Instagram, resonating with users because of its body positive message, as well as the tremendous amount of love captured in the stills.
Many hoped this will inspire brides to believe that who they are and what they look like is enough to be truly happy and feel beautiful on their big day.
“I am so glad that finally a designer has dressed up a plus size bride... One always comes across these designers making dresses for women with the tiniest waists ever.... This bride is so beautiful,” commented on saloni_vimal on a photo,
While, another user, priyankapatel87 posted, “Look at her!! Stunning!! She’s carrying the outfit with so much elan! Happy to c @sabyasachiofficial displaying some real life people than the usual models!”
