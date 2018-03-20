Beyoncé in a glittering gold gown: Guess the Indian designer duo who made it possible

All hail queen Bey! Whether it is her stunning gowns with thigh-high slits or her casual bodycons, Beyoncé sure knows how to take an appearance to the next level with her fierce fashion sense. So, when she made an appearance at the second annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, the singer picked a glittering gold gown by Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Featuring metallic cutouts and a gold train, the gown was created keeping in mind the theme for the event - Waco to Wakanda, based on where the fictional world in Black Panther is set. “The metallic cutouts are placed strategically to mimic the shape of armour, as worn by the Nubian armies,” said Falguni Peacock in an Instagram post. The train was given a 3-D look to emphasise on royalty. The designers worked closely with Beyoncé’s personal stylist Marni Senafonte to create the gilded look.

“Between the metallic cutouts to the gold dramatic train, we attained an artistic statement while respecting the Nubian inspiration. This gown took us countless hours over a span of 10 days to create,” Falguni and Shane told fashion website WWD.

Sketch of the gown. (Instagram.com/falgunipeacock)

The designer duo had previously created her black gown, as seen in her ‘Formation’ video.

Bey was honoured with a humanitarian award at the gala. Her daughter Blue Ivy matched with mommy’s golden gown with a gold dress and a headgear.

