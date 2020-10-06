e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli called out by Diet Sabya for wearing a copy of Kendall Jenner’s Redemption dress

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli called out by Diet Sabya for wearing a copy of Kendall Jenner’s Redemption dress

Instagram-based, self-appointed industry watchdog Diet Sabya called out contestant Nikki Tamboli for wearing a ‘gandi’ copy of a dress seen on Kendall Jenner.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kendall Jenner in Redemption and Nikki Tamboli in Ken Ferns
Kendall Jenner in Redemption and Nikki Tamboli in Ken Ferns(Instagram)
         

Bigg Boss Season 14 has only just started but not so surprisingly the contestants are already making waves, and not for the right reasons. Instagram-based, self-appointed industry watchdog Diet Sabya called out contestant Nikki Tamboli for wearing a ‘gandi’ copy of a dress seen on Kendall Jenner. Diet Sabya, who usually tags copycat designs/concepts #gandicopy, took to their handle and shared, “LMAO. Are y’all ready for #biggboss14 content? Kendall Jenner in Redemption vs Nikki Tamboli in Ken Ferns”.

Nikki’s magenta version of Kendall’s original black LBD is designed by Ken Ferns who took to his social media handle to share how Nikki was over the moon when she saw her dress and kept on saying, “I LOVE IT, YOU HAVE MADE ME SO HAPPY & FURTHER CONFIDENT, BIGG BIGG THANK YOU “ (sic), he went on to add that she “started bouncing in joy.” The designer went on to share, “It’s always known that an outfit can literally bring you happiness, she just kept proving that. And just so you know, I did not even have a centimetre of an alteration, it fit her like a glove, I also customised her shoes to match the outfit, perks of being able to craft out anything.”

 

Kendall had worn the original dress by Italian prêt-à-porter fashion brand Redemption at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after party. The model paired the dress with its low cut neckline and big, ruffled sleeves with dangling emerald earrings. She complleted her look with a sleek, straight bob, subtle make-up and black stilettos. Nikki followed Kendall’s footsteps for her hair, but wore golden studs in her ears for accessories. While Kendall’s dress had a plunging neckline, Nikki’s version had a faux neckline. Another difference was that Kendall’s version had sheer panelling on the side and was much shorter, while Nikki’s was solid all around and a little longer.

