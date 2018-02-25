Black Panther’s super success boosts business for African designers

Business for Elegance African Fashions in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood has seen a major boost ever since Marvel’s first black superhero movie, Black Panther released.

The movie has sparked a new interest in African fashion, which has had a positive financial ripple effect for local designers, according to Houston Chronicle.

The heritage store in Houston boasts of all types of clothing, accessories and fabric, most of which is handmade.

Local Nigerian designer Onyii Brown of Onyii & Co. feels that African-style fashion over the last six years has seen a growing interest. She isn’t surprised to see sales of African designs double since the film’s release.

Chadwick Boseman (left) and Angela Bassett in a scene from Black Panther. (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

“It’s just like an empowerment,” Houston Chronicle quotes Brown as saying.

Across Houston and around the world, the Marvel Studios film Black Panther has earned more than $500 million worldwide, within just one week of its US theatrical release.

The movie tells the story of T’Challa, king of the technologically advanced nation of Wakanda, and his alter-ego, a super-powered protector called the Black Panther.

The movie’s costume designers borrowed from real-world African patterns and accessories including Ndebele neck rings, Suri face paint and Zulu headgear and blankets to create an overall pan-African style.

