Blazers with a twist were everywhere at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

The recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 had designers showcasing some new cuts and styles on the runway. The classic blazer is seeing a change and here are glimpses of the best.

Asymmetrical blazer

Kolkata-based designer Sayantan Sarkar experimented with blazers and gave asymmetrical cuts on one side. A mix of stripes and asymmetrical cuts looks stylish.

Kimono blazers

Designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja have been doing kimono style capes for a while now, but this time on ramp were kimono style blazers. Amp up your hotness quotient by wearing them without a T-shirt.

Jacquard blazer

Injecting a traditional vibe into blazers was this mustard coloured jacket in jacquard fabric at designer Gaurav Gupta’s show. Perfect for any wedding function, these jacquard blazers are going big in 2019.

Blazers with harness

Harness blazers seem to have become a favourite of international celebs. Seen during the LFW?was this checkered blazer with harness by designer Kanika Goyal. Looks cool, right?

Lapel-less jacket

Known for his cuts and tailoring, designer Ashish N Soni debuted the lapel-less blazer on the ramp. They were teamed with flared and cropped trousers, and a kurta. The look proves that a blazer can still give a sharp vibe without the lapel.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 14:45 IST